Friday News Roundup: Venezuela Still Under Siege, Don't Let the Coup Fool You

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer is joined by Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist; and Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst focusing on US foreign policy, capitalism and imperialism.

It's Friday, so that means it's panel time.

US Attorney General William Barr did not show up for Thursday's scheduled hearing about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. So, what's being reported is that the Justice Department objected to the format of the planned hearing, which would have allowed the committee's Democratic and Republican counsels question Barr for as long as 30 minutes at a stretch after an initial five-minute exchange with lawmakers. What's really going on?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Barr of committing a crime by lying to Congress about Mueller's report and Mueller's issues with how Barr has characterized the special counsel's findings. Is she right?

A group of determined US activists forced Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's shadow ambassador, Carlos Vecchio, to flee from a rally that was supposed to mark his triumphant entry into the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC. As the saga surrounding Venezuela continues, why is the media not focusing what's really going on?

GUESTS:

Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

