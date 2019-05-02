Read Letter Before Watching News: Mueller Not Really At Odds With Barr's Summary

Special counsel Robert Mueller wrote to US Attorney General William Barr in late March and then spoke to him over the phone, complaining about the media misrepresenting the summary Barr gave to Congress of Mueller's report. Here is a direct quote from the Washington Post: "When Barr pressed Mueller on whether he thought Barr's memo to Congress was inaccurate, Mueller said he did not but felt that the media coverage of it was misinterpreting the investigation." As a result, Mueller wanted Barr to start releasing parts of his report, which Barr said would make the confusion even worse, because the media would twist it into a sign that the Department of Justice is hiding something in the unreleased parts. Instead, Barr urged Mueller to work closely with him to release the entire report, minus parts that must be redacted in accordance with laws and procedures, so no one could say that the DOJ is hiding something. And Mueller agreed. This is really important, because the cable news channels are reporting the opposite of what really is in the story, knowing that the majority of people do not read the original articles and documents or never listen to the entire hearings, hoping that the media will give them a fair summary. But they are being lied to instead.

Speaking to a crowd in Caracas, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido admitted that he did not have enough military defectors on his side to declare victory during yesterday's unrest. "We have to acknowledge that yesterday there weren't enough [pro-Guaido military defectors]," the National Assembly president said. He added: "We have to insist that all the armed forces [show up] together. We are not asking for a confrontation. We are not asking for a confrontation among brothers; it's the opposite. We just want them to be on the side of the people." What's going on on the ground right now?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange broke bail to enter the Ecuadorian Embassy almost seven years ago. He was dragged out of the embassy last month and charged by the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information. In London's Southwark Crown Court, Judge Deborah Taylor said Wednesday that Assange merited near the maximum sentence of one year in prison for skipping bail. She rejected his claim for leniency based on the nearly seven years he spent in the embassy. While sentencing him to 50 weeks in jail, Taylor told Assange it was difficult to envisage a more serious example of the offense. "By hiding in the embassy you deliberately put yourself out of reach, while remaining in the UK," she said. She said this "undoubtedly" affected the progress of the Swedish sexual assault case in which he was wanted for questioning when he entered the embassy, fearing extradition to Sweden would eventually lead to his being extradited to the US. Assange's continued residence at the embassy and bringing him to justice cost taxpayers £16 million, Taylor added. "Whilst you may have had fears as to what may happen to you, nonetheless you had a choice, and the course of action you chose was to commit this offense," she concluded.



