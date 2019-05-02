Register
12:31 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Read Letter Before Watching News: Mueller Not Really At Odds With Barr's Summary

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Eugene Craig III, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

    Special counsel Robert Mueller wrote to US Attorney General William Barr in late March and then spoke to him over the phone, complaining about the media misrepresenting the summary Barr gave to Congress of Mueller's report. Here is a direct quote from the Washington Post: "When Barr pressed Mueller on whether he thought Barr's memo to Congress was inaccurate, Mueller said he did not but felt that the media coverage of it was misinterpreting the investigation." As a result, Mueller wanted Barr to start releasing parts of his report, which Barr said would make the confusion even worse, because the media would twist it into a sign that the Department of Justice is hiding something in the unreleased parts. Instead, Barr urged Mueller to work closely with him to release the entire report, minus parts that must be redacted in accordance with laws and procedures, so no one could say that the DOJ is hiding something. And Mueller agreed. This is really important, because the cable news channels are reporting the opposite of what really is in the story, knowing that the majority of people do not read the original articles and documents or never listen to the entire hearings, hoping that the media will give them a fair summary. But they are being lied to instead.

    Speaking to a crowd in Caracas, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido admitted that he did not have enough military defectors on his side to declare victory during yesterday's unrest. "We have to acknowledge that yesterday there weren't enough [pro-Guaido military defectors]," the National Assembly president said. He added: "We have to insist that all the armed forces [show up] together. We are not asking for a confrontation. We are not asking for a confrontation among brothers; it's the opposite. We just want them to be on the side of the people." What's going on on the ground right now?

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange broke bail to enter the Ecuadorian Embassy almost seven years ago. He was dragged out of the embassy last month and charged by the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information. In London's Southwark Crown Court, Judge Deborah Taylor said Wednesday that Assange merited near the maximum sentence of one year in prison for skipping bail. She rejected his claim for leniency based on the nearly seven years he spent in the embassy. While sentencing him to 50 weeks in jail, Taylor told Assange it was difficult to envisage a more serious example of the offense. "By hiding in the embassy you deliberately put yourself out of reach, while remaining in the UK," she said. She said this "undoubtedly" affected the progress of the Swedish sexual assault case in which he was wanted for questioning when he entered the embassy, fearing extradition to Sweden would eventually lead to his being extradited to the US. Assange's continued residence at the embassy and bringing him to justice cost taxpayers £16 million, Taylor added. "Whilst you may have had fears as to what may happen to you, nonetheless you had a choice, and the course of action you chose was to commit this offense," she concluded.


    GUESTS:

    Eugene Craig III - Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

    Teri Mattson — Campaign To End US And Canadian Sanctions Against Venezuela.

    John Kiriakou — Co-host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik.

     

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Mueller Letter, Mueller Report, Teri Mattson, Juan Guaido, John Kiriakou, Nicolas Maduro, Julian Assange, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse