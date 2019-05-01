What Do You Call A Coup If Nobody Comes? Juan Guaido In Venezuela!

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America’s Undeclared War"; and Ricardo Vaz, a journalist whose work can be found at Venezuelanalysis.com.

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War"; and Ricardo Vaz, a journalist whose work can be found at Venezuelanalysis.com.

According to Emma Fiala in MintPress News, leaders throughout Latin America and the world have rejected Tuesday's coup attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. An uprising by some soldiers began Tuesday morning after a speech by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who claimed to have the country's armed forces behind him. With full support of the United States and its allies, Guaido illegally proclaimed himself "interim president" in January. What's going on in Venezuela? In a tweet, Bolivian President Evo Morales condemned the attempted coup on Tuesday, stating, "We strongly condemn the attempted coup d'état on #Venezuela the part of the right which is submissive to foreign interests. Sure that the courageous Bolivarian revolution at the head of the brother @NicolasMaduro, will be imposed on this new attack of the Empire." Morales went on to say that the United States "seeks to provoke violence and death in #Venezuela, does not care about human losses." Morales also called on Latin American governments to condemn the coup attempt and prevent the escalation of violence.

There are a number of developments on the immigration front. US President Donald Trump is tightening asylum rules and will make immigrants pay fees to seek humanitarian refuge. The president has claimed that migrants are being sent to sanctuary cities. Further, the percentage of Democrats who see the border situation as a "crisis" has jumped 17 points since January, amid a spike in migrant families arriving there, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. What's going on here?

GUESTS:

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Ricardo Vaz — Journalist whose work can be found at Venezuelanalysis.com.

Helena Olea — Human rights adviser for Alianza Americas.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com