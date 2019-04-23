To Impeach or Not to Impeach: Democrats Divided on Something That Won't Happen!

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Shermichael Singleton, writer, political consultant and former CNN political commentator.

As we are now all aware, Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report last week, entitled "Report on The Investigation Into Russian interference in the 2016 election," to Congress and the public. As the release of the report loomed about 10 days ago, members of the Democratic leadership such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shifted the focus of their rhetoric. In a letter sent to House Democrats on April 11, Pelosi and members of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee wrote about the importance of "fighting for kitchen table issues," listing reducing health care costs and raising wages among them. Health care was the signature issue in the 2018 midterm election. Now that people have had time to read the report, is this narrative shifting again?

The death toll has risen to 290 people, while more than 500 have been injured after a coordinated wave of bombings struck Sri Lanka on Sunday. Sri Lankan Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said that at least 39 foreigners were among the dead. Those countries that have confirmed their citizens were killed include Australia, Britain, China, Japan, Portugal and the United States; attackers targeted Catholic churches and high-end hotels. Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 24 people in relation to the attacks and labeled those responsible as "religious extremists."

Five of the top candidates for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, will participate in a live, internationally telecast 2020 event from New Hampshire Monday evening. What are we to make of this?

GUESTS:

Shermichael Singelton — Writer, political consultant, and former CNN political commentator.

Anarkali Akarsha — Representative with the Sri Lanka Foundation. She is also a Sri Lankan actress, model, singer, TV host and politician.

Jackie Luqman — Co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and the co-host of the Facebook live-stream "Coffee, Current Events & Politics."

