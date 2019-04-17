After Horrific Fire World Organizes to Rebuild 12th Century Cathedral

The president of France is vowing to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral. In a televised address to the nation, President Emmanuel Macron said he wants the work completed in five years after a massive fire heavily damaged the historic landmark on Monday. French officials say the main structure has been saved, but the 850-year-old building remains unstable. Thousands of Parisians are taking part in a vigil for the cathedral Tuesday night at the nearby Church of Saint Sulpice. Candles are being lit, and a band is performing.

In the recent MintPress News article, "Mike Pompeo Continues Venezuela Regime Change Tour — Vows to ‘Tighten Noose, " Ricardo Vaz writes, "UN Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy has criticized the use of sanctions to promote regime change, while former UN Expert Alfred de Zayas likened sanctions to 'medieval sieges,' meant to bring countries 'to their knees.'… Venezuela's electric grid has been plagued by under-investment and lack of maintenance, problems which have been compounded by US sanctions. States such as Zulia had plans to install thermoelectric plants so as to reduce the dependence on the Guri Dam, the country's main electricity generator, but sanctions have ground plans to a halt, particularly through shortages of fuel necessary to activate the plants." What's going on here?

Whitney Webb's recent MintPress News article, "Saudi Arabia, Israel, US All Sought Bashir's Ouster: So How Real Was the Sudan Revolution?," states, "Last week's events in Sudan appear to be yet another example of foreign governments manipulating real dissent against an authoritarian government in order to install yet another authoritarian government more friendly to their interests but to the detriment of the people." We'll break down major factors and interests: the Saudi interest, Israel's machinations and the US long game.

GUESTS:

Alexander Seale — Freelance journalist in London.

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at MintPress News.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

