Register
15:36 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Epic Fail: NYT Tries to Poke Holes in Barr Summary With Anonymous Sources

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda.

    Some of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have told associates that Attorney General William Barr failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling for President Donald Trump than Mr. Barr indicated, according to government officials and others familiar with their simmering frustrations. The officials and others interviewed declined to flesh out why some of the special counsel's investigators viewed their findings as potentially more damaging for the president than Barr explained. It was unclear how much discussion Mueller and his investigators had with senior Justice Department officials about how their findings would be made public. It was also unclear how widespread the vexation is among the special counsel team, which included 19 lawyers, about 40 FBI agents and other personnel.

    A reparations bill wins new momentum in Congress. House legislation to form a commission to study whether black Americans should receive reparations for slavery is getting a significant boost from Democrats on the presidential campaign trail. Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), the head of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), suggested that action on a reparations measure sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) is all but certain, with Democrats now in control of the lower chamber and the idea gaining prominence on the national stage. What does this mean for the movement going forward, and does it say anything about a change in the American perspective on the issue?

    Facebook users' data is still being exposed in other places. A cybersecurity firm found hundreds of millions of users' data on Amazon's cloud computing services. Bloomberg first reported that UpGuard found more than 540 million records, including account names, comments and likes, were available to the public. For years, Facebook shared this kind of data with third party developers to allow users to sign into a service using Facebook. The database was closed Wednesday after Facebook contacted Amazon.

    A recent Intercept article, titled "Trump Administration Is Spending Enormous Resources To Strip Citizenship From A Florida Truck Driver," states, "With almost no one watching, the federal government on Tuesday went to trial in one of the first denaturalization cases of the Trump era, a project the administration enthusiastically rolled out in 2017. The man at the center of the trial is Parvez Manzoor Khan, a 62-year-old Floridian. The federal government has so far expended extraordinary resources trying to denaturalize Khan, a truck driver and grandfather of three who's been a citizen without incident since 2006. His case has been in the works for a year and a half, involves high-ranking Justice Department lawyers, and will likely continue for at least another year — even as the backlog in immigration courts, which also fall under the Justice Department's purview, continues to grow. In a budget request for the 2019 fiscal year, the administration asked for $207.6 million to investigate 887 additional leads it expects to get into American citizens who may be vulnerable to denaturalization, and to review another 700,000 immigrant files."

    GUESTS:

    Ray Baker — Political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda.

    Raymond A. Winbush — Research professor and director of the Institute for Urban Research at Morgan State University. He is the author of numerous articles and has published three books, "The Warrior Method: A Parents' Guide to Rearing Healthy Black Boys," "Should America Pay? Slavery and the Raging Debate on Reparations" and "Belinda's Petition: A Concise History of Reparations for the Transatlantic Slave Trade."

    Chris Garaffa — Web developer and technologist.

    Amanda Frost — Professor of law at American University. She writes and teaches in the fields of constitutional law, immigration and citizenship law, federal courts and jurisdiction and judicial ethics. Her articles have appeared in the Duke Law Journal, the Northwestern Law Review, the NYU Law Review and the Virginia Law Review, among others. Her non-academic writing has been published in The Atlantic, Slate, the Washington Post, the New York Times, USA Today and the LA Times, and she authors the "Academic Round-up" column for SCOTUSblog.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Mueller Report, reparations, immigration, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse