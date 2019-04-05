Epic Fail: NYT Tries to Poke Holes in Barr Summary With Anonymous Sources

Some of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have told associates that Attorney General William Barr failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling for President Donald Trump than Mr. Barr indicated, according to government officials and others familiar with their simmering frustrations. The officials and others interviewed declined to flesh out why some of the special counsel's investigators viewed their findings as potentially more damaging for the president than Barr explained. It was unclear how much discussion Mueller and his investigators had with senior Justice Department officials about how their findings would be made public. It was also unclear how widespread the vexation is among the special counsel team, which included 19 lawyers, about 40 FBI agents and other personnel.

A reparations bill wins new momentum in Congress. House legislation to form a commission to study whether black Americans should receive reparations for slavery is getting a significant boost from Democrats on the presidential campaign trail. Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), the head of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), suggested that action on a reparations measure sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) is all but certain, with Democrats now in control of the lower chamber and the idea gaining prominence on the national stage. What does this mean for the movement going forward, and does it say anything about a change in the American perspective on the issue?

Facebook users' data is still being exposed in other places. A cybersecurity firm found hundreds of millions of users' data on Amazon's cloud computing services. Bloomberg first reported that UpGuard found more than 540 million records, including account names, comments and likes, were available to the public. For years, Facebook shared this kind of data with third party developers to allow users to sign into a service using Facebook. The database was closed Wednesday after Facebook contacted Amazon.

A recent Intercept article, titled "Trump Administration Is Spending Enormous Resources To Strip Citizenship From A Florida Truck Driver," states, "With almost no one watching, the federal government on Tuesday went to trial in one of the first denaturalization cases of the Trump era, a project the administration enthusiastically rolled out in 2017. The man at the center of the trial is Parvez Manzoor Khan, a 62-year-old Floridian. The federal government has so far expended extraordinary resources trying to denaturalize Khan, a truck driver and grandfather of three who's been a citizen without incident since 2006. His case has been in the works for a year and a half, involves high-ranking Justice Department lawyers, and will likely continue for at least another year — even as the backlog in immigration courts, which also fall under the Justice Department's purview, continues to grow. In a budget request for the 2019 fiscal year, the administration asked for $207.6 million to investigate 887 additional leads it expects to get into American citizens who may be vulnerable to denaturalization, and to review another 700,000 immigrant files."

GUESTS:

Ray Baker — Political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda.

Raymond A. Winbush — Research professor and director of the Institute for Urban Research at Morgan State University. He is the author of numerous articles and has published three books, "The Warrior Method: A Parents' Guide to Rearing Healthy Black Boys," "Should America Pay? Slavery and the Raging Debate on Reparations" and "Belinda's Petition: A Concise History of Reparations for the Transatlantic Slave Trade."

Chris Garaffa — Web developer and technologist.

Amanda Frost — Professor of law at American University. She writes and teaches in the fields of constitutional law, immigration and citizenship law, federal courts and jurisdiction and judicial ethics. Her articles have appeared in the Duke Law Journal, the Northwestern Law Review, the NYU Law Review and the Virginia Law Review, among others. Her non-academic writing has been published in The Atlantic, Slate, the Washington Post, the New York Times, USA Today and the LA Times, and she authors the "Academic Round-up" column for SCOTUSblog.

