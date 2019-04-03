Venezuelans Continue to Fight Against Imperial Intervention and Thievery

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Teri Mattson from the Campaign To End US And Canadian Sanctions Against Venezuela.

The conflict in Venezuela is about class, ethnicity and ownership of national resources. The people want to retain possession of their resources and use them to improve the quality of life for the people of Venezuela. The United States wants to take the resources by force and use them for private gain. Will the United States-backed attempted coup be successful, or will the people of Venezuela and their allies repel intervention?

Chicago voters will vote today for their first African American female mayor. Either former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot or Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will replace incumbent Rahm Emanuel on City Hall's fifth floor. If Lightfoot wins, Chicago would also elect its first openly gay mayor. The last African American mayor of Chicago was Harold Washington, who was re-elected in 1987 before dying in office that same year. Jane Byrne was the last female leader of the city when she served one term from 1979 to 1983. Will this election be more of the same, or will Chicago get the change it needs?

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is once again a defendant in a class-action lawsuit against the state due to the Flint water crisis. US District Judge Judith Levy in Ann Arbor re-instated Snyder yesterday after dropping him as a defendant last fall. Levy ruled that claims by the plaintiffs that the former governor possibly knew about the lead-tainted water poisoning Flint residents as early as March 2014 are plausible in a 128-page opinion. The water crisis was the result of state-appointed emergency managers switching Flint's drinking water supply from Detroit's system to the much more corrosive Flint River without adding chemicals to prevent the water from leaching lead out of galvanized and lead pipes.

GUEST:

Teri Mattson — Campaign To End US And Canadian Sanctions Against Venezuela.

Teresa M. Lundy — Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC.

Julie Hurwitz — Civil rights attorney and partner at the law firm Goodman, Hurwitz and James.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com