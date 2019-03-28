Senate Leader Blocks Effort to Pressure the Release of the Mueller Report

As we have been discussing all week, Attorney General William Barr sent Congress his 4 page summary of the "principal conclusions" from the Mueller report. The fight is far from over. In fact, it seems like after 675 days of the investigation it is just beginning. Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution that called for the Mueller report to be publicly released for the second time this week. And now, according to Carter Page, the former Trump campaign aide who was caught up in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of the 2016 presidential election; ""What happened this past weekend is really just a sideshow… This is really the start of the real Russia investigation," echoing what Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Monday that he will probe alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) at the start of the Russia investigation, while calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to appoint a new special counsel to investigate the "other side of the story."

President Trump is calling on Russia to get out of Venezuela. Russia has sent some military planes, troops and equipment to Venezuela to help embattled President Nicolas Maduro. During a White House photo-op today, Trump greeted the wife of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. Fabiana Rosales cited a "terrible crisis" in her country and said it's a life-and-death situation. Trump said the US is with her family 100 percent. The U.S. recognizes Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and has repeatedly called on Maduro to step down.

In meeting with aviation leaders, Boeing rejects calls for broader oversight of flight safety. Earlier, today Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao had to explain why the USwas the last country to ground all Boeing 737 Max aircraft after two deadly crashes. When pressed by Senators in a hearing today, Chao insisted the decision to ground was sound and that in the days before the decision, there was no factual data to support such a move. Chao added she is concerned with any allegations of "coziness" the FAA may have with Boeing. Chao says we should have "absolute confidence" in the regulators to certify aircraft properly.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is saying she will step down when Brexit is done. May called on Parliament to approve her plan for Britain to withdraw from the European Union, or EU. May has become increasingly unpopular in her Conservative Party as Brexit negotiations have dragged on. Britain's EU exit was mandated by voters in a special referendum.

GUESTS:

Shermichael Singleton — Writer and political analyst.

Ricardo Vaz — Political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis.com.

Dr. Kenneth Surin — Professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University.

Captain Ross "Rusty" Aimer — CEO of Aero Consulting Experts and perhaps the most experienced pilot in the world still flying today. His distinguished career includes piloting the Shah of Iran and two former Russian presidents.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com