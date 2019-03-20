Trump Meets With Brazil's President, Leaders Stand Firm on Ousting Maduro

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Brazil's new far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, furthering the development of their relationship. But not everyone in Latin America's largest nation is applauding. Bolsonaro faced a Twitter storm by domestic detractors, who took to social media — the tool that helped the 63-year-old former army captain get elected last year — to denounce him for allegedly selling out Latin America's largest nation to the Yankees. What's behind the development of this relationship?

The speaker of Britain's House of Commons, John Bercow, famous for his erudite put-downs and booming calls for "Order!" in Parliament, threw Prime Minister Theresa May's planned attempt to pass her Brexit deal — on a third try, probably this week — into doubt Monday. Bercow said he would not allow the government to present May's European Union withdrawal agreement to the House again unless that deal was "substantially" different from the first two times it was voted down. The ruling, which overturned May's strategy to revive her Brexit deal at the 11th hour, appeared to blindside 10 Downing Street. How can Britain move forward? Will its fate be decided by those in Belgium?

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) has called for an antitrust investigation into Facebook, in the latest sign of political pressure on the social media giant and the government agencies that regulate it. Cicilline, who chairs the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's Antitrust Subcommittee, sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission's five commissioners Tuesday, saying the agency should investigate Facebook's acquisitions of rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, its "exclusionary conduct" in relation to former competitors like Vine and its alleged abuses of monopoly power connected to Facebook's "widespread commercial surveillance" of its users. Is this is a sign that the government is actually going to take some action, or is it just more window dressing?

GUESTS:

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Dr. Kenneth Surin — Professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University.

Chris Garaffa — Web developer and technologist.

