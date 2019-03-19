New Zealand's PM Speaks Out on Hate Crimes, Clergy Urges Trump to Follow Suit

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Binoy Kampmark, senior lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at the RMIT University, Melbourne.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has received worldwide praise for her response to the mosque shootings, while US President Donald Trump heard a sermon on hate speech when he attended a St. Patrick's Day church service in Washington, DC, on Sunday. Perception is nine-tenths of reality, and the world is perceiving these two leaders quite differently. What's going on here?

The Trump administration's aggressive campaign to prevent countries from using Huawei and other Chinese telecommunications equipment in their next-generation wireless networks has faltered, with even some of America's closest allies rejecting the United States' argument that the companies pose a security threat. What's going on here and why?

The Wall Street Journal reports that federal prosecutors and Department of Transportation officials are scrutinizing the development of Boeing 737 MAX jetliners, according to people familiar with the matter, unusual inquiries that come amid probes of regulators' safety approvals of the new plane. A grand jury in Washington, DC, issued a broad subpoena dated March 11 to at least one person involved in the 737 MAX's development, seeking related documents, including correspondence, emails and other messages, one of these sources said. The subpoena, with a prosecutor from the Justice Department's criminal division listed as a contact, sought documents to be handed over later this month.

GUESTS:

Dr. Binoy Kampmark — Senior lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at the RMIT University, Melbourne.

Anonymous Guest — Qualified pilot on a number of Boeing 737 airliners, as well as Boeing's 777, 757 and 727 and Lockheed's L1011. He has logged around 100 hours on the Boeing 900 MAX; around 10,000 hours in the 737; and nearly 25,000 hours total flying time.

Thomas L. Knapp — Director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism.

