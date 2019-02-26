Pence Offers Aid Supporting Guaido, Deals Sanctions to Venezuelan Officials

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Greg Palast, author and award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets.

On Saturday, Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on residents at a bridge between Venezuela and Colombia, as the opposition party began its high-risk plan to deliver humanitarian aid to the region, despite objections from embattled President Nicolas Maduro. What does this mean for the escalating circumstances in the region? While speaking at the annual meeting of leaders of the Lima Group, a coalition of more than a dozen nations mostly from Latin America, US Vice President Mike Pence announced that effective Monday, the US would impose sanctions on regime officials, including three border-state governors implicated in last weekend's violence and a member of Maduro's inner circle. What's going on here?

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he would hold off on implementing planned tariff hikes on hundreds of goods imported from China, citing "substantial progress" in high-level trade talks between the two nations. The president also tweeted that he would hold a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to finalize an agreement, "assuming both sides make additional progress." "A very good weekend for the US & China!" Trump wrote at the conclusion of the two-part Twitter message. What does this really mean?

The violence during Nigeria's delayed presidential and legislative polls has claimed at least 27 lives and injured several others, an NGO closely following the election said. On Sunday, the Election Network group said the outbreak of violence was "worrying," and the authorities had been warned about the risk, as another civil society group said the death toll could be as high as 35. What's behind this unrest, and how do Nigerians reach a point where a peaceful transition of power can take place?

GUESTS:

Greg Palast — Covered Venezuela for The Guardian and BBC Television's "Newsnight." His BBC reports are the basis of his film, "The Assassination of Hugo Chavez," available as a free download from his website, GregPalast.com

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Iyabo Obasanjo — Professor at the College of William and Mary. Daughter of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed commissioner for health in the Ogun State of Nigeria in 2003 and elected to the Nigerian Senate in 2007, where she was the chair of the Health Committee.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com