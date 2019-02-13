Register
00:07 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Will Inaccuracies in Trump's Border Wall Speech Matter to His Base?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Carmine Sabia, journalist and writer for Citizen Truth; and Eugene Craig, a Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

    President Donald Trump went to El Paso, Texas, last night and delivered a speech highlighting why he sees the need for a border wall, as a bipartisan border deal in Congress aimed at averting another government shutdown is on its way to being written into legislation so that the House and Senate can vote on it and send it to his desk for his signature. Democrats have, in fact, supported additional federal funding for border security, but they oppose the border wall Trump proposed during his 2016 campaign. Trump's focus on "socialism" is based on more liberal Democratic presidential candidates who have called for a Medicare-for-all health care system or environmental proposals intended to lower carbon emissions. Trump said, "I've spoken to people who have been here a long time. They said when that wall went up it's a whole different ball game." Is that a correct statement? However, as CNN has repeatedly reported, per an analysis of FBI crime data and city law enforcement data by the El Paso Times, violent crime in El Paso peaked in 1993. Border fence construction didn't begin until 2008 and was completed in 2009. But violent crime went down long before the wall was built, falling 34 percent between 1993 and 2006 in the city.

    In a recent MintPress News article, "Ilhan Omar is Right: AIPAC Influences Congress To the Tune of $4 Million Annually," Alex Rubenstein asks, "What unites Republicans and Democrats, a former Jewish terrorist, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, Nikki Haley, Chelsea Clinton and Liz Cheney? A Muslim lady with a mouth and some opinions, apparently. Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been the subject of bipartisan bullying that has reached a fever pitch since the lawmaker explicitly called out the number one Israeli lobby group in the US — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)." He went on to point out, "AIPAC continues its practice of using loopholes to further its agenda today. A recent documentary produced by Al Jazeera but censored by Qatar, which funds the outlet, showed how one fundraiser for a congressional candidate, organized by an unofficial 'AIPAC group,"'circumvented laws on maximum individual political contributions by pooling donors' grants together and doling out the official donations evenly among participants. And the organization's sway over Congress is difficult to dispute." Is this accurate?

    Under a new California state law, members of the public can now request to see investigative records, prying open for the first time the state's strict secrecy laws regarding police shootings and serious misconduct by officers. What does this mean for attorneys and their clients seeking justice in these cases? Were the records covered under this new law excluded from the records that you are supposed to be granted access to through the discovery process? Police unions have tried to close the door on these efforts. While police departments have said they will comply, police unions up and down the state, including in Los Angeles, have filed lawsuits challenging the law, arguing that it shouldn't be applied retroactively.

    GUESTS:

    Carmine Sabia — Journalist and writer for Citizen Truth.

    Eugene Craig — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

    Dan Cohen — Correspondent at RT America, filmmaker and director of "Killing Gaza" and writer for The Gray Zone Project.

    John Burris — Lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    HR1, Anti-Semitism, Police Reform, Immigration, government shutdown, AIPAC, El Paso, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse