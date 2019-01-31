Trump Blasts Intel Report, Tell Officials..."Go Back To School!"

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

The president takes US intelligence officials to task, disputing their assessments on Iran and other global threats. According to him, "The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!… They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. Their economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran… Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"

Mainstream corporate media is painting this as Trump going off the rails again; how can he challenge the leaders of the intelligence apparatus in this country? Who's right and who's wrong here? Oh, if the leaders of the intelligence apparatus in this country are infallible, where are the weapons of mass destruction?

In Kevin Gosztola's recent MintPress News article, titled "CNN Goes 'Undercover' to Manufacture Consent for Venezuela Coup Attempt," he states, "Even after the Trump administration announced oil sanctions, CNN still largely ignored the effect of those sanctions when it aired this 'undercover' report another time." He further writes, "On the surface, the report may have seemed balanced and neutral because CNN spoke to citizens caught in the middle of the political crisis. Yet, there were no clips of the tens of thousands of Maduro supporters who marched through Caracas the same day that Guaido claimed he was the country's interim president. CNN also omitted the role of US sanctions and other measures in making Venezuela's economic recovery nearly impossible." Why does he take issue with CNN's coverage of the US-backed, if not initiated, coup in Venezuela, and is his assumption about mainstream media right?

The House Judiciary Committee held an initial hearing on H.R. 1, the For The People Act. Tuesday's hearing focused largely on the bill's voting rights provisions, which fall under the committee's jurisdiction. These measures aim to expand automatic voter registration, early voting and felon re-enfranchisement. The bill also endorses a restoration of the Voting Rights Act pre-clearance provisions that were gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013. Republican lawmakers, aided by their witnesses, suggested claims of suppression were exaggerated and accused Democrats of wanting to change voting laws for their own political benefit. Why can't people see voter disenfranchisement for what it is?

GUESTS:

Ray McGovern — Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

Kevin Gosztola — Managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast Unauthorized Disclosure.

Greg Palast — Author and award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets.

