Register
11:35 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Marzieh Hashemi Arrested While Visiting US, Officials Still Silent on Charges

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

    She has not been told why she is being held in custody since her arrest on Sunday by the FBI at St. Louis Lambert International Airport while boarding a flight to Denver.

    She is African American, born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Muslim. She was transferred to Washington, where she is being detained. What's going on with the detention of Marzieh Hashemi? On Wednesday, when she was allowed to contact her children, Hashemi told them that male authorities had forcibly removed her hijab. She said she is able to walk around a courtyard but with her feet shackled, and has only eaten pretzels while in detention because she has been offered only foods that conflict with her religious dietary restriction. As background, she was born Melanie Franklin and is a convert to Islam. She is visiting the United States to film a documentary on the Black Lives Matter movement and to visit a brother who has cancer. When she was approached by authorities, she was given vague details on why she was being handcuffed, her son Reza, who was at the airport with her, told other family members. She said in her phone call to family that she still hadn't been charged with a crime. As of this time, the FBI has not responded to our request for comment on why Hashemi is being detained.

    With a Cold War mentality, President Donald Trump called today for an update of America's decades-old missile defense system that he said would protect the United States from emerging threats — while also promoting futuristic ambitions with his much-touted Space Force. What does this say about the state of American military/foreign policy? The initiative comes as the US worries about Iran and North Korea's ballistic missile capabilities, as well as technological advances made by the militaries of China and Russia. I'm a bit confused. He backed out of an effective treaty with Iran, is backing out of a treaty with Russia, the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and can't quite figure out how to deal with North Korea and China.

    Trump administration officials now say that the government shutdown is having more than twice the negative impact on the economy as they first estimated. The White House's Council of Economic Advisors failed to account for contractors not being paid (and who probably won't receive retroactive payments) or the ripple effects on the economy, such as: restaurant meals not being taken or movies not seen, or the greater personal impacts of not having money to buy food or pay rent, or having to sell a car. Sounds like they left a few variables out of their multi-variant equation. Really? How can so-called economic advisors to the White House miss these variables? The revised estimates from the Council of Economic Advisers show that the shutdown, now in its fourth week, is beginning to have real economic consequences. The analysis and other projections from outside the White House suggest that the shutdown has already weighed significantly on growth and could ultimately push the United States economy into a contraction. Mr. Kevin Hassett said yesterday that the administration now calculates that the shutdown reduces quarterly economic growth by 0.13 percentage points for every week that it lasts — the cumulative effect of lost work from contractors and furloughed federal employees who are not getting paid and who are investing and spending less as a result. That means that the economy has already lost nearly half a percentage point of growth from the four-week shutdown.

    GUEST:

    Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

    Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression, who also writes at jackrasmus.com.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    government shutdown, Space Force, Press TV, Marzieh Hashemi, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse