Brexit Deal Defeated, Can PM May Salvage Her Plan?

Britain's PM Theresa May's Brexit deal, the product of two years of tortuous negotiations in Brussels, was overwhelmingly rejected this evening by the House of Commons, 432 votes to 202. May is now in a race against time to revamp and resuscitate her deal before Britain's scheduled departure from the EU on March 29. Mrs. May has until Monday to say how she intends to proceed and announced immediate talks with senior MPs from all parties to try to identify "genuinely negotiable" changes to the deal that could win the backing of the Commons. What does this mean for Brexit and the EU going forward? If Brits voted to leave the EU, what is PM May trying to salvage?

The Senate confirmation hearing for US attorney general nominee William Barr got underway today. President Donald Trump tapped Barr to replace fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Barr was attorney general during the administration of President George H.W. Bush. What did we learn from today's hearing?

The Israel-Palestine issue is often described as one of the most intractable conflicts in the world. With the occupation now in its 52nd year, a solution remains elusive. A key factor in prolonging the conflict has been the United States' unconditional support for successive Israeli governments, which has helped entrench Israel's illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories. This support is shaped by headlines. Headlines matter. As studies have repeatedly shown, when it comes to reaching the general public, the words at the top of the page might be as important, if not more, than the text of articles themselves. A new study titled "50 Years of Occupation" published by 416Labs, a research and data analytics firm based in Canada, analyzed nearly 100,000 news headlines about the conflict in the American press from five major American publications — the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal — over the past five decades. We'll discuss the findings.

Senior diplomats from Russia and the US are meeting in Geneva to discuss Washington's threat to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The treaty was signed by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev on December 8, 1987, was ratified by the United States Senate on May 27, 1988, and came into force on June 1, 1988. What was it intended to do, and has it been successful? What's really going on here?

GUEST:

Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-chief of The Duran.

Leslie Proll — Civil rights lawyer, advisor to the NAACP on judicial nominations, former NAACP LDF Policy Director and former Alabama director of the US Department of Transportation.

Usaid Siddiqui — Co-Founder of 416labs. Canadian based freelance writer who has written for PolicyMic, Aslan Media and Mondoweiss on current affairs.

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-based international relations and security analyst.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com