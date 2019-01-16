Register
12:24 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Brexit Deal Defeated, Can PM May Salvage Her Plan?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at The Duran.

    Britain's PM Theresa May's Brexit deal, the product of two years of tortuous negotiations in Brussels, was overwhelmingly rejected this evening by the House of Commons, 432 votes to 202. May is now in a race against time to revamp and resuscitate her deal before Britain's scheduled departure from the EU on March 29. Mrs. May has until Monday to say how she intends to proceed and announced immediate talks with senior MPs from all parties to try to identify "genuinely negotiable" changes to the deal that could win the backing of the Commons. What does this mean for Brexit and the EU going forward? If Brits voted to leave the EU, what is PM May trying to salvage?

    The Senate confirmation hearing for US attorney general nominee William Barr got underway today. President Donald Trump tapped Barr to replace fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Barr was attorney general during the administration of President George H.W. Bush. What did we learn from today's hearing?

    The Israel-Palestine issue is often described as one of the most intractable conflicts in the world. With the occupation now in its 52nd year, a solution remains elusive. A key factor in prolonging the conflict has been the United States' unconditional support for successive Israeli governments, which has helped entrench Israel's illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories. This support is shaped by headlines. Headlines matter. As studies have repeatedly shown, when it comes to reaching the general public, the words at the top of the page might be as important, if not more, than the text of articles themselves. A new study titled "50 Years of Occupation" published by 416Labs, a research and data analytics firm based in Canada, analyzed nearly 100,000 news headlines about the conflict in the American press from five major American publications — the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal — over the past five decades. We'll discuss the findings.

    Senior diplomats from Russia and the US are meeting in Geneva to discuss Washington's threat to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The treaty was signed by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev on December 8, 1987, was ratified by the United States Senate on May 27, 1988, and came into force on June 1, 1988. What was it intended to do, and has it been successful? What's really going on here?

    GUEST:

    Alexander Mercouris — Editor-in-chief of The Duran.

    Leslie Proll — Civil rights lawyer, advisor to the NAACP on judicial nominations, former NAACP LDF Policy Director and former Alabama director of the US Department of Transportation.

    Usaid Siddiqui — Co-Founder of 416labs. Canadian based freelance writer who has written for PolicyMic, Aslan Media and Mondoweiss on current affairs.

    Mark Sleboda — Moscow-based international relations and security analyst.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    occupation, INF, Brexit, William Barr, Theresa May, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse