Register
12:47 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Gov't Shutdown Continues; LA Teachers Strike; FBI Investigates Trump, Why?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Eugene Craig, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

    Why no declaration of national emergency? This is an indication that President Donald Trump is serious. The US is into the 24th day of the government shutdown. There were no votes scheduled in Congress today nor any meetings between Trump and Democratic leaders on today's schedule aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in US history. Trump on Monday said he is standing by his demand for border wall funding. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested that Trump sign a stopgap spending bill to buy more time for talks, but Trump responded, "I did reject it." "I'm not interested. I want to get it solved. I don't want to just delay it. I want to get it solved," he said. How do we move forward?

    A federal judge late Sunday stopped Trump's widely denounced attempt to roll back the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) birth control mandate from going into effect in 13 states and the District of Columbia by issuing a preliminary injunction, but the fight to protect birth control throughout the entirety of the US continues, as the judge rejected a request to block the rules nationwide. The judge's ruling protects contraceptive coverage in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia. The ACA's birth control mandate requires that employer-provided health insurance plans include coverage for free or low-cost birth control. With its attempted rollback of the mandate, the Trump administration is seeking to dramatically expand so-called "religious exemptions" from the law and allow employers to refuse to provide contraceptive coverage for "moral" reasons.

    Today, 32,000 Los Angeles educators walked off the job in the country's second-biggest school district. That means about 600,000 kids have no idea when they'll see their teachers again. This is the city's first teachers' strike in 30 years. But this strike isn't just focused on teachers' salaries. The debate is also about charter schools and public education and more money for their students. And while the LA walkout is the first major teachers' strike of 2019, it certainly might not be the last. What's at the crux of this issue?

    According to the New York Times, law enforcement officials became so concerned by the president's behavior that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests. Agents and senior FBI officials grew suspicious of Trump's ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign but held off on opening an investigation because they were uncertain how to proceed with an inquiry of such sensitivity and magnitude. But the president's activities before and after FBI Director James Comey's firing in May 2017, particularly two instances in which Trump tied the Comey dismissal to the Russia investigation, reportedly helped prompt the counterintelligence aspect of the inquiry. What's going on here? Is the FBI investigation of Trump an overreach of the bureau's power when we account for the history of the FBI and its operations such as COINTELPRO?

    GUESTS:

    Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

    Dr. Jamilyah Parritt — OBGYN and fellow at Physicians for Reproductive Health.

    Glenn Sacks — Los Angeles Unified School District social studies teacher and United Teachers Los Angeles co-chair at his high school. He was recently recognized by LAUSD Deputy Superintendent Vivian Ekchian for exceptional levels of performance.

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup, and America's Undeclared War.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    FBI Investigation, Birth Control, LA Teacher Strike, government shutdown, Trump administration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse