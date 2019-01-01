2018 Top Stories Countdown: Russiagate, MeToo Movement, Kavanaugh & Facebook

On this episode of the critical hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined Daniel Lazare and Theresa Lundy.

With this being the last day of 2018 we wanted to reach out to a few of our brilliant minds and get their take on the year that was.

Our first guest is a Government Affairs and Public Relations Specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC., Teresa M. Lundy. We are also joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic: How the Constitution Is Paralyzing Democracy; The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court, and the Decline of American Democracy and America's Undeclared War: What's Killing Our Cities and How We Can Stop It.

Teresa saw criminal justice reform as her big story. There is a difference between sentencing reform and criminal justice reform but this is a good first step. Lazar saw slowdown in Chinese economy as his big story. Teresa saw Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assualt hearing and the "Me Too Movement" as one of the big stories. Lazar saw Russiagate as the next big story.

For our second segment we were joined by web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa

and Ray McGovern, who leads the "Speaking Truth to Power" section of Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) to expose how intelligence was being falsified to "justify" war on Iraq and conducted the morning intelligence briefings, based on the President's Daily Brief, of Reagan's five most senior national security advisers, including Vice President George H. W. Bush.

Ray McGovern also believes Russiagate as one of the big stories and toping his list the weakness of the media.

Garaffa saw the Facebook's never ending issues as one of the biggest stories of the year. The second biggest story was IT workers who were protesting and standing against tech companies like Google over privacy issues on real issues was also significant.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

