13:54 GMT +328 December 2018
    The Critical Hour

    Why is the US Funding and Arming the Ukrainian Regime?

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

    Kurt Volker, the US special envoy for Ukraine recently said a foreign military-financing package of around $250 million to sell additional military equipment to Ukraine was currently being reviewed by the U.S. Congress. Should US citizens be concerned about this? The IMF and World Bank — with the backing of the US are providing new financial loans for Ukraine and it's President Poroshenko as he was trailing in opinion polls and looked set for a trouncing defeat in the election; which I believe he postponed and moved the date. What's the US role here and why? Finian Cunningham writes in the Mint Press writes, "It doesn't seem to bother American lawmakers that the Kiev regime is dominated by Neo-Nazi demagogues and paramilitaries who worship (Ukrainian nationalist and Nazi collaborator) Stepan Bandera and other Ukrainian collaborators in the Third Reich's Final Solution. Just recently President Poroshenko was photographed inspecting Ukrainian special forces some of whom were donning insignia of the Third Reich's SS." When people inject Third Reich, SS, Nazi into a discussion it can take things into a hyperbolic direction. In this case, are these apt descriptions?

    A bruising stock slump resumed today, as the euphoria that swept the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its biggest-ever point gain subsided, pulling the blue-chip index down more than 600 points. All 30 Dow industrial stocks notched losses, from Apple to Goldman Sachs Group, after investors made an about-face from Wednesday's historic rally-when the Dow surged more than 1,000 points. What was behind yesterday's historic climb and today's downturn?

    Will the Netanyahu corruption probes dominate Israeli elections? As Israel prepares for a general election called for in April, the threat of criminal charges hanging over Benjamin Netanyahu will be the central theme of the campaign. Mr. Netanyahu and his coalition partners agreed to early elections on Monday, less than a month after police recommended to state prosecutors that they indict the prime minister in a third corruption case. Will this have an impact going forward? So, the decision on whether or not to indict the prime minister lies with Avichai Mandelblit, the attorney-general who was appointed by Mr. Netanyahu. He will also have to consider whether to announce his decision before or after the vote. This sounds a lot like Sessions and Trump. Is it possible that parties, or leaders of parties, will say that they will not sit in a government with an indicted prime minister?

    GUESTS:

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression, who also writes at jackrasmus.com.

    Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine.

    Tags:
    Stock Market, Dow Jones Index, World Bank, Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukraine
