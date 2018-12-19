Judge Postpones Sentencing for Flynn While He Cooperates With Mueller Probe

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

A federal judge on Tuesday postponed the sentencing for Michael Flynn after he lambasted President Donald Trump's former national security adviser for trying to undermine the country and warned he might not spare Flynn from prison. The stunning development means that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's engagement with Flynn will continue for some months longer, leaving Flynn to wonder whether he will lose his freedom. Flynn's attorney requested the delay after the judge's opinion became apparent, hoping further cooperation with law enforcement could earn the court's mercy. From the start, US District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan made clear he was infuriated by Flynn's conduct — both in lying to the FBI while in the White House and in working to advance the interests of the Turkish government while he was a part of Trump's campaign.

Trump has approved a second round of trade aid payments for US farmers. The USDA expects direct payments to farmers under the program to total $9.567 billion, with around $7.3 billion for soybean farmers, the hardest hit from the trade war. The USDA program includes an additional $1.2 billion in food purchases and around $200 million to develop foreign markets, bringing the total estimated aid to just below $11 billion. Also, yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the GOP tax cuts, and the president made a last-ditch effort to sway the Federal Reserve with a "take the victory" tweet. But what does this tell us about our economy and the 2019 projection?

The Grayzone entered the carefully concealed offices of a covert, British government-backed propaganda mill that is at the centre of an international scandal the mainstream media refuses to touch. What's behind the "network of networks" and the Integrity Initiative? In the midst of Julian Assange being pursued as a criminal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress and all this fear about Russian's hacking into US elections, we'll examine what Mohamed Elmaazi uncovered in his Grayzone piece, "Inside the Temple of Covert Propaganda: The Integrity Initiative and the UK's Scandalous Information War."

A new report shows more journalists were targeted by murder and violence in 2018 than any other year since records have been kept. The report out today, from Reporters Without Borders, put some of the blame on politicians and public figures around the world who stir up contempt for journalists and the media. Is there a war on media?

GUESTS:

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression, who also writes at jackrasmus.com.

Max Blumenthal — Co-founder of the Grayzone Project.

Ebony McMorris — Sputnik producer and freelance reporter.

