Land Reclamation Coming to S Africa in 2019, White Farmers Land to be Seized

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Obi Egbuna, Activist and US representative for the Zimbabwean newspaper The Herald.

In early August, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is pushing ahead with plans to legalize land expropriation without compensation in the country. As of 2019, white farmers in South Africa could be forced to give up their own homes in line with the constitutional go-ahead for land expropriation without compensation, according to media reports. What does this say about South Africa and what does this mean going forward? For these answers we turn to my first guest, he's the US correspondent for The Herald Newspaper in Zimbabwe, Obi Egbuna. So, land expropriation without compensation. Is that a proper description for the action being proposed by President Ramaphosa or, is that inflammatory rhetoric as was used when former Zimbabwean President Mugabe implemented land reclamation in Zimbabwe?

A recent analysis of 4,484 killings of women in 47 major U.S. cities during the past decade found that nearly half of the women who were killed — 46 percent — died at the hands of an intimate partner. In many cases, they were among the most brutal deaths, and the most telegraphed. In a close analysis of homicides in five of the cities, The Washington Post found that more than one-third of all men who killed a current or former intimate partner were publicly known to be a potential threat to their loved one ahead of the attack. What is behind this problem and what solutions can be implemented?

In 1980, an FBI agent testified in Elmer Daniels' rape trial that hair evidence found on both the victim and Daniels linked him to the assault. Thirty-nine years later, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice have determined that testimony — ironclad at the time — has "exceeded the limits of science" and is "invalid," court documents say. The state won't go so far as to say Daniels, now 56, is innocent. But it does say that dismissing the indictment is the "most just outcome." What are we to make of this 39 years later?

GUESTS:

Obi Egbuna — Activist and US representative for the Zimbabwean newspaper The Herald.

Amina McWhirter — Founder of Love By the Handles, domestic violence survivor and victims advocated and author of Shh…No More Be Free & Live Life.

Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com