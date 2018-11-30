Dominance, Trade Wars, and Tariffs: Leaders Arrive in Argentina For G20 Summit

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Nineteen leaders of the world's biggest economies and a representative of the European Union will meet tomorrow, Friday and Saturday in Buenos Aries, Argentina, as part of the Group of 20, or G20, summit. This year, the conference will focus on a range of issues, including a trade talk meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and the potential signing of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Trump's meetings with the leaders of Turkey and South Korea will be "pull-asides" at the G20 summit, rather than formal bilateral meetings. Trump also canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the situation in Ukraine.

In the wake of the Laquan McDonald shooting in Chicago and the verdict, the FBI has announced the official launch of a national use-of-force data collection effort to track officer-involved shootings and other police incidents. In fact, today ended day two of the trial of ex-Officer Joseph Walsh, former Detective David March and suspended Officer Thomas Gaffney. Prosecutors allege the three concocted a version of the shooting to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated assault (one count for each shot fired by Van Dyke at McDonald) earlier this year. Is this database going to be all that we need it to be?

In Alison Weir's recent MintPress piece, "Pro-Israel Groups Attack Rand Paul for Blocking $38 Billion to Israel," she writes: "Paul has placed a 'block' on legislation to give Israel $38 billion over the next 10 years — $23,000 per every Jewish Israeli family of four. This is the largest military aid package in US history and amounts to $7,230 per minute to Israel or $120 per second. A stack of $38 billion dollar bills would reach 10 times beyond the International Space Station." What does it mean for Senator Paul to place a block on a piece of legislation? Why is he doing this?

GUESTS:

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

John Burris - Lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

Alison Weir — American activist and writer best known for her connection to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization If Americans Knew and president of the Council for the National Interest.

