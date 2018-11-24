Thanksgiving: Why This American Holiday Wrapped in Elitism & Lies Still Matters

Register
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Cedric Cromwell, Chairman of Maspee-Wampanoag Tribal Council; and Jay Winter Nightwolf, host of Nightwolf—The Most Dangerous Show on Radio on WPFW 89.3 and brings an American Indian perspective to global issues.

    Thursday was celebrated by most Americans as Thanksgiving. Pilgrims and Puritans who emigrated from England in the 1620s and 1630s carried the tradition of Days of Fasting and Days of Thanksgiving with them to New England. The common narrative is that this holiday commemorates the cooperative relationship between the Native Americans, primarily the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head, Massachusetts and the Pilgrims. As with most narratives and histories told by invading or concurring forces, there's another side to the story. How does the mistold story of "Thanksgiving" add to the elitist and 'American exceptionalism' mentality that exists today? Why is this called the National Day of Mourning for some?

    Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. directed a rare and pointed shot at President Trump today, defending the federal judiciary in the wake of Trump's criticism of an "Obama judge". "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said in a statement released by the court's public information office. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them."

    Delivered on the eve of Thanksgiving, Roberts added: "That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for." Shermichael, your thoughts on what this says about the president's view of the judiciary and Chief Justice Robert's reply.

    President Trump has conceded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "could very well" have known about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. But he's still not going to punish Saudi Arabia's government for it. The CIA has "high confidence" in its findings that MBS directed Khashoggi's murder, and Trump was expected to receive a full CIA briefing today. Still, the president signaled in a statement earlier today that no matter what the CIA tells him, he still won't take retaliatory action against the Saudi government. What does this indicate?

    A modest first step in restoring full-fledged negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban." This was how senior Russian senior diplomat Zamir Kabulov defined the landmark conference in Moscow last week, which aimed to find a resolution to the long-running Afghan conflict. This was not widely covered in US mainstream media as far as I can discern. What does this mean?

    GUESTS:

    Jay Winter Nightwolf — originator and host of The American Indian's Truths — Nightwolf — the Most Dangerous Show On Radio on WPFW 89.3 FM. His show is the only Native American program on FM radio in the mid-Atlantic region. Nightwolf is also the first Native American Indian to serve as a national advisory member of The Progressive Democrats of America.

    Cedric Cromwell — Chairman of Maspee-Wampanoag Tribal Council.

    Dr. Ajamu Baraka — American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

    Colin Campbell — Multimedia journalist for a number of national and international outlets.

