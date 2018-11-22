Register
    The Critical Hour

    Thanksgiving Travel: Are the Friendly Skies Really Friendly?

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Stacey Tyler, professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, CEO of International Intelligence Corporation and author of The Inside Man: Evaluating Security Communication Failures at a United States Commercial Airport.

    Today, Wednesday, November 21, is considered to be the busiest travel day in America as people try to get to and fro, hither and yon for Thanksgiving. In terms of airline travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting to screen 25 million people throughout the week. According to live flight trackers, there are about 3,300 planes in the air at the moment. Assuming an average capacity of 200 passengers, there are about 660,000 people in the air right now. Since 9/11, the TSA has been created and Americans have been led to believe that the taxes and fees that are being charged and the security procedures that have been implemented are keeping airline passengers safe. Are we as safe as we are being led to believe? What are the three biggest flaws found in the so-called security system?

    Anti-Pelosi Democrats publicly vow opposition in House speaker race: 'The time has come for new leadership' — what does this mean for the politics of the Democratic Party going forward? So, as a result of the 2018 midterm elections, around 40 new women are on their way to Congress, including two Muslim women and some Bernie Sanders supporters. With that, a rebellious faction of House Democrats released a letter Monday vowing to mount a coup and derail Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker. They seem to be starting a rebellion with no leader. Rep. Marcia Fudge has decided not to run for speaker and agreed to back Pelosi for the gavel after securing some concessions from the longtime Democratic leader. "My consideration was due in large part to the lack of sustained efforts that ensure diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of the House," the Ohio Democrat said in a statement, noting Pelosi has assured her that black women will have a seat at the decision-making table. What are we to make of this in two frames, immediately relative to Pelosi and long-term in the context of Democratic solidarity in terms of policy? With Pelosi, Sen. Steny Hoyer, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. James Clyburn still at the helm of Democratic leadership, is the party failing to read the tea leaves?

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Stacey Tyler — Professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, CEO of International Intelligence Corporation and author of The Inside Man: Evaluating Security Communication Failures at a United States Commercial Airport.

    Shermichael Singleton — Writer and political analyst.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression, who also writes at jackrasmus.com.

    Danny Haiphong — Activist and journalist in the New York City area. He and Roberto Sirvent are co-authors of the forthcoming book American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News- From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror.

    Tags:
    Thanksgiving Travel, Labor Economics, liberalism, fascism, Russia Investigation, Trump administration
    Votre message a été envoyé!
