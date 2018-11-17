Register
14:34 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    White House Reinstates Acosta's Press Pass, Assange Awaits Indictments

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    This episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Vijay Prashad, director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research; and Caleb Maupin political analyst who focuses on US foreign policy, capitalism and imperialism.

    CNN's Jim Acosta has returned to his post at the White House following a court ruling that forced the Trump administration to reinstate his press pass. Today's ruling by federal judge Timothy J. Kelly was in favor of CNN in its lawsuit against President Donald Trump and several top aides. The suit alleges that CNN and Acosta's First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated by last week's suspension of his press pass. All of this happened while the US Justice Department accidentally revealed a secret indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. As reported on the Sputnik News website, the US Justice Department is apparently poised to indict Assange, though it remains unclear whether the charges have already been filed or not. What has Acosta, who is being celebrated, really accomplished while Assange has revealed real information and is in fear for his life? If we look at this strictly from a journalism perspective, Acosta vs. Assange, which case is really the greater attack on the public good?

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called on Congress to rein in government programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security in order to slow America's increasing national debt. He called the debt disturbing and said it's driven by the three entitlement programs, although he did not mention that the tax plan that the Senate recently passed has contributed to the debt increase. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that the GOP tax cuts would add $1.9 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. In Vijay Prashad's article, "Living Our Lives Inside a Tragedy the Size of the Planet," which discusses the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) austerity plan in Argentina, he writes, "The IMF entered with its shop-worn prescriptions, a recipe that it has effectively sold for the past four decades: structural adjustment. We will promise to give you funding and to help you attract investment, the IMF says if you cut back on State spending on social infrastructure (education and health) and increase measures that are attractive to monopoly capitalism." Are there similarities between austerity programs in Italy, Greece, Spain and now Argentina and what Trump has set up with his tax cuts and what McConnell is supporting?

    Democrat Stacey Abrams ended her run for Georgia governor earlier today as the state prepared to certify the election, but she said she would not concede the contest to Republican Brian Kemp. Saying the law "allows no further viable remedy" for her bid for governor against Kemp, Abrams announced a new voting rights group that will file "major" litigation against the state over electoral issues. She laced her speech with critiques of Kemp, a former Georgia secretary of state who she said was "deliberate and intentional in his actions" to suppress the vote. "I will not concede, because the erosion of our democracy is not right," she added.

    Florida Senator Bill Nelson's already improbable path towards victory in a recount has gotten narrower, with the Democrat suffering a series of setbacks in court and in county election offices across the state. Republican Governor Rick Scott has a 12,603-vote lead in the recount. Nelson was handed a consequential loss early today when Judge Mark Walker ruled that the guidelines Florida law provides to election canvassing boards as to how to determine voter intent in a manual recount are constitutional. Nelson's lawyers did score a narrow win on Thursday when Walker ruled voters whose mismatched signatures disqualified their provisional and mail-in ballots and who were "belatedly notified" of the problem have until Saturday at 5 p.m. to correct those signature problems. But even that victory was muted. Lawyers for Nelson and other Democrats had asked for the ballots in question to be counted with no review of the signatures at all. And even though Elias and others celebrated the ruling, Uzoma Nkwonta, a lawyer for Nelson's campaign in the case, told the judge in the hearing that a ruling that only extended the deadline by a few days — which is what Walker ordered — "would probably be insufficient."

    The number of people missing in California's wildfires has soared to over 600, and the death toll has risen to 66. In the Camp Fire in Northern California, 631 people were unaccounted for after officials on Thursday added more than 500 names to the list of people reported missing. Hundreds of others are living in tent cities with no idea when they'll be able to return home. Members of the Paradise community held a town hall meeting Thursday night to begin the long road to recovery, with many signing up for FEMA relief. What does this say about those who deny the science of climate change? Where do the victims turn for financial relief?

    GUESTS:

    Vijay Prashad — Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and chief editor of LeftWord Books. He is also a writing fellow and chief correspondent at Globetrotter.

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Georgia Politics, Florida Politics, recount, wildfires, Trump administration, International Monetary Fund, Julian Assange, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse