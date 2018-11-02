Register
11:22 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Trump Delivers Remarks on Immigration Ahead of Midterm Elections

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Carlos Castaneda, attorney at Garcia & Garcia.

    US President Donald Trump delivered remarks on what the White House is calling an "immigration crisis" in an effort to re-focus attention on immigration and border security ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Trump says illegal immigration is placing an enormous strain on the US. Speaking at the White House today, Trump said it costs America billions of dollars a year. He called the US a "welcoming country" but argued that "mass, uncontrolled immigration" will not be allowed. He said, "They have to come in legally." Trump said Democrats are unwilling to embrace Republican proposals on immigration reform.

    According to a recent MintPress article, United States sanctions against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have cost the Latin American nation $6 billion since August of 2017, "leaving the fate of healthcare and access to basic goods in jeopardy for millions of already struggling Venezuelans." As recently as early October, an anonymous source from the Trump administration told Reuters that "all options are on the table" in regard to even tighter sanctions against the country. This is part of a growing trend, as the Trump administration prepares to strengthen its attacks against socialist or left-leaning nations throughout Latin America.

    Also, Trump increased economic pressure on Venezuela's leftist President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday with new sanctions aimed at disrupting the South American country's gold exports. Trump signed an executive order to ban anyone in the United States from dealing with entities and people involved with "corrupt or deceptive" gold sales from Venezuela, Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a speech in Miami. "The Maduro regime has used this sector as a bastion to finance illicit activities, to fill its coffers and to support criminal groups," Bolton said. Bolton made the announcement as part of a pledge to crack down on what he called "the troika of tyranny" in the Western Hemisphere, naming Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as its members. What's really going on here?

    A former coder for the Central Intelligence Agency says he's been thrown into solitary confinement under conditions amounting to "torture," preventing him from defending himself against charges that he leaked some of the CIA's most important secrets to WikiLeaks. Joshua Adam Schulte, 30, was charged last June under the Espionage Act for allegedly leaking a trove of 8,000 CIA files that WikiLeaks published last year under the rubric "Vault 7." But what's really going on here? We've got the story that lies beneath the surface.

    GUESTS:

    Carlos Castaneda — Attorney at Garcia & Garcia.

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

    Ray McGovern — Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace, to discuss President Donald Trump's resistance inside his administration.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Foreign policy, Immigration, WikiLeaks, Trump administration, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse