Trump Delivers Remarks on Immigration Ahead of Midterm Elections

US President Donald Trump delivered remarks on what the White House is calling an "immigration crisis" in an effort to re-focus attention on immigration and border security ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Trump says illegal immigration is placing an enormous strain on the US. Speaking at the White House today, Trump said it costs America billions of dollars a year. He called the US a "welcoming country" but argued that "mass, uncontrolled immigration" will not be allowed. He said, "They have to come in legally." Trump said Democrats are unwilling to embrace Republican proposals on immigration reform.

According to a recent MintPress article, United States sanctions against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have cost the Latin American nation $6 billion since August of 2017, "leaving the fate of healthcare and access to basic goods in jeopardy for millions of already struggling Venezuelans." As recently as early October, an anonymous source from the Trump administration told Reuters that "all options are on the table" in regard to even tighter sanctions against the country. This is part of a growing trend, as the Trump administration prepares to strengthen its attacks against socialist or left-leaning nations throughout Latin America.

Also, Trump increased economic pressure on Venezuela's leftist President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday with new sanctions aimed at disrupting the South American country's gold exports. Trump signed an executive order to ban anyone in the United States from dealing with entities and people involved with "corrupt or deceptive" gold sales from Venezuela, Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a speech in Miami. "The Maduro regime has used this sector as a bastion to finance illicit activities, to fill its coffers and to support criminal groups," Bolton said. Bolton made the announcement as part of a pledge to crack down on what he called "the troika of tyranny" in the Western Hemisphere, naming Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as its members. What's really going on here?

A former coder for the Central Intelligence Agency says he's been thrown into solitary confinement under conditions amounting to "torture," preventing him from defending himself against charges that he leaked some of the CIA's most important secrets to WikiLeaks. Joshua Adam Schulte, 30, was charged last June under the Espionage Act for allegedly leaking a trove of 8,000 CIA files that WikiLeaks published last year under the rubric "Vault 7." But what's really going on here? We've got the story that lies beneath the surface.

GUESTS:

Carlos Castaneda — Attorney at Garcia & Garcia.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

Ray McGovern — Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace, to discuss President Donald Trump's resistance inside his administration.

