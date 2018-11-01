Register
14:33 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    America's Got 99 Problems and Russia Isn't One, Healthcare is #1 Election Issue

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jackie Luqman, co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation.

    We are six days out from the 2018 mid-term elections. What are the significant issues on the minds of most voters, and what happened, as Aaron Mate has written, after months of fearmongering about a sweeping Russian interference effort and a compromised, complicit president? By November 6, Americans will decide on all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the Senate's 100 seats and who governs 39 different states. Six in 10 Americans say it is the federal government's responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care coverage, including 31 percent who support a "single-payer" approach to health insurance, according to a new national survey by Pew Research Center. The share of US adults saying drug addiction is a "very big" problem in the country has increased 12 percentage points since a survey conducted shortly before the November 2016 election, from 56 percent then to 68 percent today. Increasing shares of Americans cite the affordability of a college education (up 11 percentage points) and sexism (also up 11 points) as "very big" problems in the country. The share who say racism is a very big problem has risen seven points, while the share citing gun violence is up five points.

    The US has called for a swift cessation of hostilities in Yemen, where three years of civil war have caused the world's worst man-made humanitarian crisis. Can this be done, and why now?

    Defense Secretary James Mattis said all parties needed to take part in UN-led peace talks within the next 30 days. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, urged the Saudi-led coalition battling the rebel Houthi movement to end its air strikes on populated areas.

    The United States has allocated $40 million to the Global Engagement Center in an attempt to fight what they called the Russian and Chinese propaganda machine. "At the end of September, the Global Engagement Center obligated $40 million to support initiatives that counter disinformation propaganda spread by foreign countries," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters. "This funding will support a variety of efforts to counter Russian, Iranian and Chinese disinformation and propaganda." Really? Is that what's really going on here? Washington has repeatedly accused Russia, as well as China, of trying to influence the elections held in the US. They have created the Global Engagement Center under the State Department to counter such supposed foreign influence. Is this is a sensible use of resources?

    GUESTS:

    Jackie Luqman — co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation.

    Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

    William Binney — Former highly placed intelligence official with the United States National Security Agency turned whistle-blower who resigned on October 31, 2001, after more than 30 years with the agency.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    midterms, Trump administration, Global Engagement Center, Republicans, Democrats, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse