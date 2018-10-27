Register
12:24 GMT +327 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Bomb Suspect Caught; Troops Head to US Mexico Border; 2020, Who Can Beat Trump

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by political analyst Shermichael Singleton; award-winning journalist Jon Jeter; journalist and political analyst Caleb Maupin; and Colin Campbell, a PhD student in the Department of Communication, Culture and Media Studies at Howard University’s School of Communication.

    It's Friday: that means it's panel time. We'll turn to them to get analysis on the important stories of this week!

    Federal authorities made an arrest on Friday in connection with the nationwide bombing campaign against outspoken critics of President Trump. The suspect is Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Fla. It was not clear whether the authorities were seeking other suspects, or if they believed Mr. Sayoc acted alone. The details surrounding this event are being fairly clearly hashed out. Sayoc has been charged in Manhattan with five federal crimes, including the interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, making threats against former presidents, threatening interstate communication and assaulting former and current federal officers. With that said, why is Sayoc not being charged with terrorism? Is US President Donald Trump an aberration, an outlier or the culmination of a history of anger and vitriol?

    President Trump is considering a major speech on Tuesday to announce a broad crackdown on the southern border. He is expected to use the remarks to outline his plans to fortify the border, including executive actions he is considering to deny entry to Central American migrants and asylum-seekers, and the deployment of hundreds of United States Army troops to aid in the effort. It is being reported that he plans to invoke broad presidential powers to bar foreigners from entering the country for national security reasons — under the same section of immigration law that underpinned the travel ban — to block Central American migrants from crossing the southern border. Trump reportedly plans to put in place new rules that would disqualify migrants who cross the border in between ports of entry from claiming asylum. Exceptions would be made for people facing torture at home. According to American immigration law, people arriving at ports of entry on the United States border have the right to seek asylum, and, if they demonstrate a "credible fear" of returning home, to have their claims processed with the possibility of eventually being granted legal status to stay. Those who do not go to a checkpoint but are apprehended crossing the border without authorization can also make such a claim and must, under the law, be afforded a chance to have their cases heard.

    CIA Director Gina Haspel, or "Bloody Gina," as she is affectionately known, briefed President Trump yesterday about her trip this week to Turkey, where she listened to audio purportedly capturing the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, as Saudi Arabia has acknowledged that its agents murdered the dissident Saudi journalist in what Saudi public prosecutors called a "premeditated" operation. That was another change in the Saudis' story. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his father, King Salman, have both repeatedly assured Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who traveled to Saudi Arabia last week, that they had no knowledge of a plot to kill Khashoggi. Trump initially described the Saudi explanation last Saturday as credible. But in recent days he has expressed doubt, calling it "the worst cover-up ever," although he has not directly pointed the finger at the Saudi leadership. Instead, Pompeo announced that visas held by the Saudis arrested in connection with the case were being revoked, and the White House on Monday dispatched Haspel to Turkey.

    Megyn Kelly will not return to her 9 a.m. program on NBC, the network said today, as the beleaguered host remains in negotiations over a likely exit from the NBC airwaves. After her time at Fox News, where in 2013 she argued, "Jesus was a white man, too. It's like we have- he's a historical figure; that's a verifiable fact. As is Santa. I just want kids to know that. How do you revise it in the middle of the legacy in the story and change Santa from white to black?," she then went to NBC and was confused this week about why wearing blackface at Halloween is no longer in vogue. "But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween… That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing as a character," Kelly said.

    Molly Ball writes at TIME: "Michael Avenatti, the lawyer and possible presidential candidate, caused a stir with his contention that there's only one type of candidate who can beat President Trump. In an interview with TIME published Thursday, Avenatti said the Democrats' 2020 nominee 'better be a white male,' because society affords more credibility to white men than it does others." Here's another quote from the longer interview piece from Thursday, written by Ball and Alana Abramson: "A run for President would thrust Avenatti into the middle of the party's identity crisis. The Democrats have not been this powerless since the 1920s, and their members have responded by nominating a historic number of women and people of color for the office. But when it comes to the party's presidential nominee in 2020, Avenatti thinks in different terms. 'I think it better be a white male,' he says. He hastens to add that he wishes it weren't so, but it's undeniable that people listen to white men more than they do others; it's why he's been successful representing [Stormy] Daniels and immigrant mothers, he says. 'When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight,' he says. 'Should they carry more weight? Absolutely not. But do they? Yes.'" Does Avenatti's lingo in his statement sound as bigoted as the people he's accusing of being bigoted?

    GUESTS:

    Shermichael Singleton — Political analyst.

    Jon Jeter — Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent.

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, TeleSur and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

    Colin Campbell — Ph.D. student in the Department of Communication, Culture and Media Studies at Howard University's School of Communication.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Terrorism, Racism, Democrats, Republicans, midterms, Trump administration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse