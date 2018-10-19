Ascension: How Lockheed Martin Gained Influence in American Foreign Policy

Register
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Pierre Sprey, a special assistant to the Secretary of Defense and a former defense analyst who is considered to be one of the fathers of the F-16 and A-10 fighter jets — and one of the country's foremost critics of the F-35.

    As more and very diverse voices call upon the Trump administration to take action against the Saudi government relative to the apparent murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continue to defend the US position by talking about weapons deals. Lockheed Martin is one of the nation's top weapons contractors, and according to Jeffrey St Clair, it rakes it in from the federal treasury at the rate of $65 million every single day of the year. How has Lockheed ascended to such heights?

    It is being reported that Secretary of State Pompeo warned Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) that his future as king is in peril over the apparent murder of Jamal Khashoggi. What's really at stake here? Also, Saudi Arabia can weaponize oil production, and they've loaned us a few billion dollars in US bonds; does the US have any leverage here? A growing chorus of voices in the US political establishment — Senators Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio, for example — and in the private sector side are calling for action. As Turkey seems to be leaking out more data and info, how do you think this plays out?

    Senator Elizabeth Warren's release of a DNA test that suggested a lineage from a distant Native American ancestor has roiled the Cherokee Nation and others in indigenous communities frustrated about the seizure of cultural and social ties for political maneuvering. Why do some find this problematic?

    Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement, "It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven… Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage." Could there be any fallout for Senator Warren's DNA test?

    GUESTS:

    Pierre Sprey — Special assistant to the Secretary of Defense and a former defense analyst who is considered to be one of the fathers of the F-16 and A-10 fighter jets, and one of the country's foremost critics of the F-35.

    Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis.

    Jay Winter Nightwolf — originator and host of The American Indian's Truths — Nightwolf — the Most Dangerous Show On Radio on WPFW 89.3 FM. His show is the only Native American program on FM radio in the mid-Atlantic region. Nightwolf is also the first Native American Indian to serve as a national advisory member of The Progressive Democrats of America.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    native Americans, Defense Department, Trump administration, Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia
