To the Right: Many Countries Going in the Same Direction as America, Why?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jon Jeter, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent.

Since the success of the Civil Rights Movement with the Voting Rights Act, the Fair Housing Act and the War on Poverty program, politics in America and in a number of other countries has been moving farther and farther to the right. We'll examine why and how.

Did you know that the US is completing construction of a $100 million drone base in Agadez, Niger? If so, do you know why? Attorney Mark Fancher's piece "Deadly, Cowardly U.S. Drone Wars in Africa" opens with: "War is romantic only when it is limited to the confines of a sanitized imagination." What's the correlation between that statement and drone warfare?

On February 12, 2018, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees reported that there were almost 4.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and 630,500 refugees in neighboring countries. The IDP population had nearly doubled in the previous year alone. Journalist Ann Garrison says the imperial aggression of Western governments has inflicted multiple holocausts on the Congolese people. What is going on in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and why?

GUESTS:

Jon Jeter — Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents, as well as a former radio and television producer for Chicago Public Media's This American Life.

Ann Garrison - Ann Garrison is an independent journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2014, she received the Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza Democracy and Peace Prize for her reporting on the conflict in the African Great Lakes region. She contributes to SF Bay View, Black Agenda Report, CounterPunch and many other networks.

Mark P. Fancher — Staff attorney for the Racial Justice Project of the ACLU of Michigan. Through his work, he addresses racially disproportionate rates of incarceration, racial discrimination against public school students of color, racial profiling, attacks on the democratic rights of communities of color and abusive police practices.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com