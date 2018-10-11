US Economic Risks; Bolsonaro Election Effect: Trump Pushes Stop-and-Frisk

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and founder of the organization Democracy at Work. His latest book is Democracy at Work: A Cure for Capitalism.

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, says a more severe downturn in emerging markets is the "biggest risk" to the US economy. How does this square with the growing trade war and the bitter battle of words in Beijing? "There's a phrase, 'pre-emptive obedience,' that's often used to discuss relations with the Chinese," says Theresa Fallon, a China analyst in Brussels. "It means making decisions with the idea of not upsetting China. That's already happening, and it's worrying if you consider the stakes. If you think of China's growth strategy [in maritime ports], they've invested all along the peripheries of Europe. So it's like an anaconda strategy: Surround it and squeeze it." Is that what's going on here?

Jair Bolsonaro came close in Brazil's national election to attaining the 50 percent of the vote needed to win without a runoff (he received 46.2 percent). How are his right-wing politics spreading into other democracies?

US President Donald Trump wants to see Chicago start using stop-and-frisk to combat the city's violent crime. Speaking yesterday to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Florida, the president said he has directed the US Attorney General's office to help straighten out the situation in Chicago. However, stop-and-frisk has never worked and has always backfired. We'll examine the roots of this tactic, as well as the role of police in society.

GUESTS:

Dr. Richard Wolff — Professor of economics emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and founder of the organization Democracy at Work. His latest book is Democracy at Work: A Cure for Capitalism.

Dr. Gerald Horne — Award-winning author and Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston.

Tom Porter — African American Studies Department at Ohio University and former director of the King Center in Atlanta.

Micol Seigel — Professor of American studies and history at Indiana University, Bloomington, and the author of Violence Work: State Power and the Limits of Police and Uneven Encounters: Making Race and Nation in Brazil and the United States.

