Register
13:55 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    IMF: Great Depression Looms; Nikki Haley Resigns; Missing Saudi Journalist

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by joined by Dr. Julianne Malveaux, labor economist and author of Are We Better Off? Race, Obama and Public Policy, who will provide us with a fair and correct snapshot of the US economy.

    Is another Great Depression on the horizon? Christine Lagarde and her team at the International Monetary Fund sounded downright alarmist in their latest Global Financial Stability report, stating that "large challenges loom for the global economy to prevent a second Great Depression."

    What's behind the IMF's concerns, and what are we to make of them? The IMF said the global economy is now expected to grow at 3.7 percent this year and next year — down 0.2 percentage points from an earlier forecast. US President Donald Trump's tariffs have already cost Ford $1 billion; now it's planning layoffs. Ironically, Ford may have to cut production of some models, potentially reducing US jobs, as a result of China's tit-for-tat tariffs. Ford will be making cuts to its 70,000-strong white-collar workforce in a move it calls a "redesign" of its staff to be leaner, have fewer layers and offer more decision-making power to employees, the company announced. The number of jobs that will be axed is unknown at this point. Meanwhile, Trump is claiming victory while businesses struggle.

    Nikki Haley has resigned as Trump's ambassador to the UN. What does this mean going forward for the Trump administration and the country?

    Democrats hail her as almost a moderate, but she's more hawkish than Hillary Clinton. In a press conference today alongside the president, she outlined their "successes." I don't know how much success there really is here. Trump declared, "America is respected again." We'll examine Haley's record and drill down on the results.

    Turkish officials said Tuesday that they will search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who went missing last week. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Saudi authorities were open to the facility being searched, and they were also "open to cooperation" for the search. Turkish police have said that Khashoggi, who penned pieces critical of the Saudi government, likely was killed while in the consulate last week. Saudi officials have denied the claim and said they have nothing to do with Khashoggi's disappearance. What's really going on here, and are the Saudis hiding something?

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Julianne Malveaux — African-American economist, social and political commentator and author of Are We Better Off? Race, Obama andPublic Policy.

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

    Medea Benjamin — Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK and the co-founder of the human rights group Global Exchange. She has been an advocate for social justice for more than 40 years.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Foreign policy, Trump administration, United Nations, International Monetary Fund, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse