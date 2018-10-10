IMF: Great Depression Looms; Nikki Haley Resigns; Missing Saudi Journalist

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by joined by Dr. Julianne Malveaux, labor economist and author of Are We Better Off? Race, Obama and Public Policy, who will provide us with a fair and correct snapshot of the US economy.

Is another Great Depression on the horizon? Christine Lagarde and her team at the International Monetary Fund sounded downright alarmist in their latest Global Financial Stability report, stating that "large challenges loom for the global economy to prevent a second Great Depression."

What's behind the IMF's concerns, and what are we to make of them? The IMF said the global economy is now expected to grow at 3.7 percent this year and next year — down 0.2 percentage points from an earlier forecast. US President Donald Trump's tariffs have already cost Ford $1 billion; now it's planning layoffs. Ironically, Ford may have to cut production of some models, potentially reducing US jobs, as a result of China's tit-for-tat tariffs. Ford will be making cuts to its 70,000-strong white-collar workforce in a move it calls a "redesign" of its staff to be leaner, have fewer layers and offer more decision-making power to employees, the company announced. The number of jobs that will be axed is unknown at this point. Meanwhile, Trump is claiming victory while businesses struggle.

Nikki Haley has resigned as Trump's ambassador to the UN. What does this mean going forward for the Trump administration and the country?

Democrats hail her as almost a moderate, but she's more hawkish than Hillary Clinton. In a press conference today alongside the president, she outlined their "successes." I don't know how much success there really is here. Trump declared, "America is respected again." We'll examine Haley's record and drill down on the results.

Turkish officials said Tuesday that they will search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who went missing last week. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Saudi authorities were open to the facility being searched, and they were also "open to cooperation" for the search. Turkish police have said that Khashoggi, who penned pieces critical of the Saudi government, likely was killed while in the consulate last week. Saudi officials have denied the claim and said they have nothing to do with Khashoggi's disappearance. What's really going on here, and are the Saudis hiding something?

GUESTS:

Dr. Julianne Malveaux — African-American economist, social and political commentator and author of Are We Better Off? Race, Obama andPublic Policy.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

Medea Benjamin — Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK and the co-founder of the human rights group Global Exchange. She has been an advocate for social justice for more than 40 years.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

