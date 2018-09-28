Kavanaugh Sex Assault Allegation Hearing; Preparing for the Next Crash

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Sherry Hamby, Psychology of Violence director at Life Paths Appalachian Research Center and founder and co-chair of ResilienceCom; and Leslie Proll, civil rights lawyer advising the NAACP on judicial nominations and former NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund policy director.

Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to publicly accuse Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, gave her emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She testified that she is "100 percent" certain that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. Ford said she was afraid she was going to be raped or killed when Kavanaugh forced himself on her. Kavanaugh strongly denied the allegation. He says his "life is permanently altered" and his reputation will never be the same after the hearing today. Whose testimony was believable? What can we make of their testimonies, and will this have an effect on the nomination? Some Republicans are vowing to confirm Kavanaugh no matter what happens in the hearings.

The economic collapse of 2008 was a result of economic manipulation and became the focal point of the presidential campaign between Barack Obama and John McCain. In a recent MintPress News piece, "Tenth Anniversary of Financial Collapse, Preparing for the Next Crash," Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers argue that banks were bought out, and people were sold out. While the Trump administration claims the biggest economic comeback and strongest economy ever, a closer look at the numbers reveals Americans are still struggling and living paycheck to paycheck. What's even more evident is that we could be headed for another collapse. So, what can we do before the next crash, and can countries like Iceland provide a roadmap?

GUESTS:

Sherry Hamby, Ph.D. — Psychology of Violence director at Life Paths Appalachian Research Center, founder and co-chair of ResilienceComand research professor of psychology at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.

Leslie Proll — Civil rights lawyer advising the NAACP on judicial nominations and former NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund policy director.

Dr. Margaret Flowers — Co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, whose work is at popularresistance.org.

Kevin Zeese — Co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, whose work is at popularresistance.org.

