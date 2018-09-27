Hidden Agendas in Media; Results of Class Wars; NATO Fails Libya Post-Gaddafi

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Max Blumenthal, co-founder of the Grayzone Project.

Does an in-depth look at a reporter covering the crisis in Nicaragua reveal a startling trend? Are news outlets trying to influence regime change through their on-the-ground coverage? According to Max Blumenthal, co-founder of the Grayzone Project, "The Guardian, The Washington Post, the BBC and NPR have assigned an American anthropologist with no previous journalistic experience to cover the crisis in Nicaragua. The novice reporter, named Carl David Goette-Luciak, has published pieces littered with falsehoods that reinforce the opposition's narrative promoting regime change while relying almost entirely on anti-Sandinista sources." We'll take a look at Goette-Luciak's past and present and analyze the damage.

In his most recent MintPress News piece, "The Dow of Inequality: Counting the Casualties of America's Class War," Jon Jetter states, "The neoliberal approach to handling a dire economic downturn may soon produce a political crisis, reminiscent of the debt crisis that led to Hitler's rise 80 years ago. The political class seems to be taking note: the stark inequality reflected in the soaring stock market and shrinking paychecks is unsustainable." We'll discuss his analysis and see how it's playing out in US politics.

It's been seven years since NATO overthrew Gaddafi in Libya. Journalist Whitney Webb argues, "The current situation in Libya and the GNA's recent plea should serve as a cautionary tale regarding the inefficacy of NATO-backed and UN-backed regime-change operations, which have left nothing but chaos and failed states in their wake." What are the lessons going forward?

GUESTS:

Max Blumenthal — Co-founder of the Grayzone Project.

Jon Jetter — Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents, as well as a former radio and television producer for Chicago Public Media's "This American Life."

Whitney Webb — Journalist and a staff writer for MintPress News.

