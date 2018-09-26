Cosby Sentenced 3-10 Yrs; Trump Targets China, Iran and Venezuela in UN Speech

Register
13:17 GMT +326 September 2018
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by a host of international experts to dissect President Trump's UN speech. But first, "America's favorite Dad," Bill Cosby, gets 3-10 in prison and is labeled a sexually violent predator.

    Dr. Cosby was given a three to 10-year prison sentence earlier today for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia 14 years ago. Judge Steven T. O'Neill upheld a state board's finding that Dr. Cosby is a sexually violent predator. He was immediately taken into custody and will go straight to prison, as the judge denied him a request to remain free on bail while he pursues an anticipated appeal.

    It is a tragic end to a brilliant career.

    President Trump addressed the UN General Assembly this morning with a very interesting speech. We'll provide full analysis and fact-check his statements and views on sovereignty, global governance, criminal courts, OPEC and sanctions. From China to Venezuela, Trump pulled no punches, but did they really land? Trump positioned the US as a victim being taken advantage of by the rest of the world. How does his speech stack up against the Monroe Doctrine? Monroe made four basic points: (1) the United States would not interfere in the internal affairs of or the wars between European powers; (2) the United States recognized and would not interfere with existing colonies and dependencies in the Western Hemisphere; (3) the Western Hemisphere was closed to future colonization; and (4) any attempt by a European power to oppress or control any nation in the Western Hemisphere would be viewed as a hostile act against the United States.

    Trump opened his speech with the statement, "In two years, my administration has achieved more than any administration had achieved before in history," and the room laughed at him. Are they still laughing after this speech?

    GUESTS:

    Tom Porter — African American Studies department at Ohio University and former director of the King Center in Atlanta.

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, TeleSur and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

    Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California, author of Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression and writer at jackrasmus.com.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Trump administration, United Nations, China, Syria, Venezuela
