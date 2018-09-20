Two Koreas Agree to Denuclearize; Your Right to Vote; Is the DOJ Censoring Media

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Very positive discussions are coming out of the meeting between the two Korean leaders. North and South Korea have signed a series of agreements aimed at easing tensions between the two countries. Pyongyang has offered to welcome international inspectors to oversee the "permanent" dismantling of its missile-engine test site, and also to shut down its main nuclear complex at Yongbyon. This offer is conditional upon the US taking undefined "corresponding measures." The two Koreas agreed to get that process started by the end of this year. What will the US do?

Does everyone really have the right to vote? A recent VOX article, entitled "Why the right to vote is not enshrined in the Constitution: How voter suppression became a political weapon in American politics," examines the mistakes the Founding Fathers made when drafting this important document. It states, "The biggest and most consequential mistake, one could argue, was the decision not to guarantee the right to vote to anyone. Suffrage was treated as a privilege reserved exclusively for property-owning white men, but it was not enshrined as an inalienable right in the Constitution." We'll discuss this and how it could affect the mid-terms.

The Justice Department has ordered China's Xinhua News Agency and China Global Television Network to register as foreign agents under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The state-owned news agencies will be required to disclose information about their annual budgets and expenditures, their ownership structures and other information under the act. FARA is supposed to be for organizations or individuals that attempt to influence US policy or public opinion on behalf of foreign governments. But is there something else behind this move, and is the bigger issue about censorship and propaganda?

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Max Blumenthal — Co-founder of the Grayzone Project.

Cornell Brooks — Professor of public leadership and social justice at the Harvard Kennedy School and director of the William Monroe Trotter Collaborative for Social Justice.

