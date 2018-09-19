Kavanaugh to Testify on Sex Allegations; #SaveYemen; McDonald's Workers Protest

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jackie Luqman, co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and Eugene Craig III, former 3rd vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and a Republican strategist.

Under mounting pressure from senators of his own party, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will call Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, and the woman who has accused him of sexual assault, Dr. Christine Ford, before the committee on Monday for public hearings. What does this mean for the Kavanaugh nomination going forward? Have times really changed with the #MeToo movement?

As the UN General Assembly session gets underway in New York City this week, Inside Arabia is launching #SaveYemen, a massive public awareness campaign demanding that the United Nations act now to stop the war that has resulted in the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Yemeni civilians are being slaughtered, and millions are at risk of starving to death or dying of preventable diseases. This has to be one of the most underreported stories in US corporate media. The children of Yemen are dying by the thousands in what the UN Secretary-General himself has called the "world's worst humanitarian crisis." This is not a crisis of their making, but a crisis imposed upon them by the barbaric actions of a coalition of foreign powers that intervened three years ago to crush an uprising of Yemeni rebels and prop up the existing government. We'll talk about what's actually going on in Yemen and what the Inside Arabia campaign is all about.

Today, McDonald's workers are demanding an end to sexual harassment. Dozens of groups have banded together, led by the Fight for $15, in an unprecedented #MeToo movement strike against McDonald's. The protests began at lunchtime at McDonald's restaurants in 10 cities, including San Francisco, Chicago and Miami. Workers are reportedly upset with the failure of McDonald's to address groping, propositions for sex and other illegal behavior in restaurants nationwide. The #MeToo McDonald's strike will also be used to push for better pay.

GUESTS:

Jackie Luqman — Co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation and co-host of the Facebook Livestream Coffee, Current Events & Politics.

Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

Torin Ellis — Human capital strategist, focused on the art of recruiting diverse talent using various creative methods. He is the author of Rip the Resume: Job Search & Interview Power Prep.

