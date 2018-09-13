The Military-Industrial Complex; Church & Politics; Leaders Convene for CBCF

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by author and political scientist Joan Roelofs, who is also a professor emerita at Keene State College. She joins us to discuss her op-ed "The Political Economy of the Weapons Industry: Guess Who’s Sleeping With Our Insecurity Blanket."

For many people, the phrase "military-industrial complex" brings to mind the top 20 weapons manufacturers. Today it might well be called the military-industrial-congressional-almost-everything complex. What does this mean for America going forward?

What is the evangelical case against Judge Kavanaugh? Our guest, Minister Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, says his faith compels him to challenge the way reactionary conservatives have hijacked his faith to serve their narrow interests. As an evangelical who cut his teeth in politics during the heyday of the Moral Majority movement in the 1980s, he knows the enthusiasm many conservatives feel at the prospect of culture war victories on the Supreme Court. Many faith leaders oppose Judge Kavanaugh not in spite of their faith commitments, but because of them.

This is CBC Week in Washington, DC. The Congressional Black Caucus was founded in 1971 to "positively influence the course of events pertinent to African-Americans and others of similar experience and situation" and for the purpose of "achieving greater equity for persons of African descent in the design and content of domestic and international programs and services." Is it doing this as an organization?

Joan Roelofs — Author, political scientist and professor emerita at Keene State College.

Jonathan Wilson — Hartgrove — Activist and author of Reconstructing the Gospel: Finding Freedom from Slaveholder Religion.

Jackie Luqman — Co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation and co-host of the Facebook Livestream Coffee, Current Events & Politics.

