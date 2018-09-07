Op-Ed Reveals Trump Resistance; NC Gerrymandering Map; Black Police Support Nike

Register
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace, to discuss President Donald Trump's resistance inside his administration.

    An anonymous New York Times op-ed says that there are people in the White House who are trying to protect the country from Trump. What does this mean? Is it a coincidence that it comes out at the same time as Bob Woodward's new book and mirrors some of what Woodward is reporting? The op-ed's author states President Trump is facing a test of his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader. The dilemma is that many in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. That's an interesting perspective so early into an administration. The author wants the administration to succeed and thinks that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. Really? Which ones, and for whom?

    Groups who successfully sued North Carolina over Republican-constructed congressional maps that a court ruled to be illegally drawn for partisan purposes said on Friday there is not enough time to draw new lines ahead of the November elections. What's going on in NC? Let's start with the court holding that there's not enough time to change the maps, even though they held that the lines were illegally drawn. Now, immigration officials have requested millions of North Carolina voting records, prompting state pushback. The request involves more than 15 million records from the state and 5.6 million individual records from 44 counties with a deadline of Sept. 25, according to the NC State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement. A federal law enforcement official said the requests are part of an investigation into voter fraud in which 19 foreigners were charged or indicted last month in North Carolina. The official wouldn't provide further details.

    Yesterday, the National Association of Police Organizations fired off a letter to Nike Chairman and CEO Mark Parker, saying the organization is now calling for a boycott of all Nike products. Now, the National Black Police Association has also released an open letter they sent to Parker. In the letter, the group not only condemned the calls from traditionally white police organizations to boycott Nike, but congratulated Nike on its new campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

    GUESTS:

    Ray McGovern — Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

    Bob Phillips — Executive Director for Common Cause. Common Cause North Carolina is a Raleigh-based nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizen participation in democracy.

    Sonia Pruitt — National Chair of the National Black Police Association.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    North Carolina Politics, Gerrymandering, Police Violence, Trump administration, Republican Party
