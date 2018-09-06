Kavanaugh Day 2; Preachers Call to Consciousness March; Is Media Trump's Pulpit

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis.

Well, we are into day two of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing. We've heard a lot, but it's not about whether he's a good guy, great youth basketball coach, wonderful husband, father and professor who knows the law. It should be about whether he would be a fair and unbiased arbiter of the law and apply the Constitution to the facts that come before him. Trump went to the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation and got their list of conservative justices likely to overturn Rowe v. Wade and affirmative action because that's what his so-called evangelical base and ultra-right supporters want. That's how Kavanaugh's name got to Trump. So let's analyze what we have heard and what we have learned.

Tomorrow, the Black Church will assemble for a "Call to Conscience — Day of Action" in Lafayette Park, across from the White House. A press release that came from Bishop Reginald Jackson, president of the Bishops Council of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, was really strong and to the point. "In a word, we are at war. We are at war against racism, when the president pits and divides the nation according to race in — order to govern, and declares there are 'some really good people among white supremacists, nationalists and the Ku Klux Klan.' We are at war against anti-immigration efforts, which is a disguised effort to set back and deport people of color in order to maintain white privilege and the status quo. We are at war against efforts to pervert the criminal justice system in the name of 'law and order' to profile and target Blacks, and fill the courts with judges who will turn back gains made during the Civil Rights Movement in the name of 'Making America Great Again.'" There are some who think the Black Church is weak and has little strength or influence. Is this thinking incorrect?

Does Trump's media war have any merit? If so, does it have any merit for African Americans? My guest Farajii Muhammad has written a piece on those questions, titled "Why Trump's Media War May Have Merit Especially for Black People." He says, "To report or publicize the US government's lies without documenting that they are lies is not merely propaganda instead of being actual news-reporting; it is propaganda to aid and assist the US Government's evil there. I'm not a President Trump supporter. However, I do support truth regardless of who speaks it." Since his candidacy and now presidency, President Trump has waged war on the media like we have never seen in recent years, especially coming from the Oval Office — even going so far as creating new language to insert in the American vernacular such as "fake news," "alternative facts" and expressly calling the media "the enemy of the people."

GUESTS:

Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis.

Sr. Pastor O Jermaine Bego — Center Point Baptist Church

Farajii Muhammad — A community organizer with Strong City Baltimore and host of For The Culture on 88.9 WEAA FM in Baltimore, Maryland.

