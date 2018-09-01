Mumia's Appeal Continues & It's Time for Friday's Wrap Up

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Johanna Fernandez, a filmmaker with Big Noise Films, professor of history at Baruch College (CUNY) and one of the coordinators of The Campaign to Bring Mumia Home.

Arguments in a request by former death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal to have his previous appeals vacated have been postponed. The Philadelphia District Attorney's office turned over a document Monday that the defense says could show former Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castille was personally involved in the case. The judge ordered the parties to continue searching for additional documents before he hears arguments in October.

It's Friday, so it's time for my panel. We'll get into all the latest news and controversies from the Arizona and Florida primaries: President Trump warning evangelical leaders in a closed-door meeting that there would be "violence" if Republicans lose the House in the November midterm elections; Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis using the term "monkey this up" when referring to his African American gubernatorial opponent Andrew Gillum; and what do people really know about Brett Kavanaugh's record, and what impact will he have if appointed to the US Supreme Court?

GUESTS:

Johanna Fernandez — Filmmaker with Big Noise Films, professor of history at Baruch College (CUNY) and one of the coordinators of The Campaign to Bring Mumia Home.

Ray Baker — Political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, TeleSur, and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson — Political analyst, author of Why Black Lives Do Matter and host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

