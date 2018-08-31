Resurgence of Labor Union Power; Anti-Semitism & Israeli Occupation of Palestine

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Abdus and Jackie Luqman, co-editors-in-chief of Luqman Nation and the co-hosts of the Facebook Livestream Coffee, Current Events & Politics.

Oklahoma voters continued a red-state trend this past Tuesday night by throwing out half a dozen incumbent Republican lawmakers who voted against a tax hike to fund teacher pay increases. In Arizona, educators made a number of electoral gains in Democratic Party primaries based upon the same issue. Is there a resurgence of the power of unions in this country? Oklahoma, West Virginia, Arizona and Washington state teachers are all gaining ground. Teachers protested by the thousands, demanding higher pay and better funding for public education. Earlier this year, West Virginia teachers won all five of their demands by shutting down every public school in the state, and teachers in Arizona started the #RedForED movement, wearing red T-shirts and engaging in protests to push the state government to increase funding for public education. It's amazing to me how Trump can sign a $719 billion defense bill, but teachers must protest by the thousands to demand higher pay and better funding for public education. What does this say about priorities in this country?

Who is Jeremy Corbyn, and why is he under attack? My last guest Miko Peled discusses his latest article in MintPress News, "Anti-Semitism Charges Against Jeremy Corbyn are Diversion from Israeli Occupation of Palestine." He writes, "Zionist groups within the Labour Party… skillfully utilize the pro-Zionist media. They are trying — and failing — to paint Jeremy Corbyn as an anti-Semite. However, the problem is not anti-Semitism but Corbyn's stance on Palestine." Very often people equate the two, pro-Palestine and anti-Semite. Why is this not necessarily a fair equivalence? The latest attack against Corbyn is that he attended a memorial for terrorists. Peled writes, "Netanyahu — along with what may well be the loudest Zionist mouthpiece in Britain, The Daily Mail — claims that Corbyn was present at a ceremony and even laid a wreath on the graves of terrorists connected with the 1972 attack on the Israeli athletes during the Munich Olympic games." What's the truth here?

GUESTS:

Abdus Luqman and Jackie Luqman — Co-editors-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and the co-hosts of the Facebook livestream Coffee, Current Events & Politics.

Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine.

