Register
11:46 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    UN Report on Yemen; NC Gerrymandering Map Unconstitutional; Free Mumia

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Elisabeth Myers, editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, to discuss a new UN report accusing a Saudi-led coalition of war crimes in Yemen.

    Evidence presented as part of a wide-ranging investigation sponsored by the United Nations and released today shows that the military coalition waging a war in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and armed by and with backing from the United States and the United Kingdom, has likely "perpetrated, and continue[s] to perpetrate, violations and crimes under international law." Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman reportedly vowed recently to continue targeting women and children throughout Yemen in order to "leave a big impact on the consciousness of Yemenis [for] generations."

    Judges rule North Carolina's gerrymandered map is unconstitutional and may have to be redrawn before midterms. A panel of three federal judges has held that North Carolina's congressional districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans over Democrats and said it may require the state to draw new districts before the November elections, possibly affecting control of the House of Representatives. The judges acknowledged that primary elections have already produced candidates for the 2018 elections but said they were reluctant to let voting take place in congressional districts that courts twice have found violate constitutional standards. What does this mean going forward?

    Mumia Abu-Jamal has been in prison in Pennsylvania since 1981 for killing Philadelphia policeman Daniel Faulkner on December 9, 1981. He will appear in court this Thursday to pursue a new legal strategy that argues that Ronald Castille, the former district attorney whose office prosecuted Abu-Jamal's case, was improperly involved in his appeal after becoming a state supreme court justice.

    In a court case that could eventually lead to Mumia's freedom, Judge Leon Tucker ordered the Philadelphia District Attorney's office to present new testimony in reference to Castille on August 30, 2018. Castille is a former Pennsylvania Supreme Court judge who refused to disqualify himself when Mumia's case came before the court, despite having been the Philadelphia District Attorney during Mumia's prior appeals. The US Supreme Court ruled in the 2016 case Williams v. Pennsylvania that such dual role conduct is unconstitutional.

    Philadelphia prosecutors argued during the trial, and still claim, that Mumia, driving a taxi in downtown Philadelphia, came across his brother, who had been stopped by Officer Faulkner. Prosecutors claimed that, motivated by a longstanding hatred of the police from his days as a Black Panther and supporter of MOVE, Mumia ran to Faulkner and shot him in the back. They further alleged that, although wounded by a return shot from Faulkner, Mumia then stood over the fallen police officer and shot him several times in the face. There is no dispute that Mumia was wounded as he approached the scene. After Mumia was shot, however, the details are unclear. It is known that after police apprehended Mumia and while he was in transit to the hospital, he was beaten severely by the police. It is also clear from photographic and ballistic evidence, which has only recently come to light, that the state's version of what happened cannot possibly be true.

    GUESTS:

    Elisabeth Myers — editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

    Bob Phillips — Executive Director for Common Cause. Common Cause North Carolina is a Raleigh-based nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizen participation in democracy. Bob Phillips, welcome to The Critical Hour.

    Johanna Fernandez — Filmmaker with Big Noise Films, professor of history at Baruch College (CUNY) and one of the coordinators of The Campaign to Bring Mumia Home.

    Netfa Freeman — Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM. Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer intimately involved with political prisoners' causes, from Mumia Abu Jamal to the Cuban 5, and an organizer with Family & Friends of Incarcerated People.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Voter Discrimination, North Carolina Politics, prison reform, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse