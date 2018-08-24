Pardon Power; Trump Defends White South African Farmers; Syrian White Helmets

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud and all kinds of fraud; according to Rudy Giuliani, Trump considered pardoning Manafort. A lone holdout on the jury kept the prosecution from going 18 for 18 against Manafort.

Over the past two days, we've been discussing that America's prisoners are on strike. Yesterday, several members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, all of whom have been jailed by Israel for their participation in the struggle for national independence, released a statement in solidarity with the national US prisoners strike, which began yesterday. The statement expressed the group's "mourning for George Jackson, the imprisoned revolutionary and martyr of the Black Liberation struggle. The strike is beginning on the 47th anniversary of his martyrdom, an event that was recognized in Palestine and around the world at the time as an assassination of a true voice of struggle by the US ruling class." This is an example of the unity that oppressors fear because they can't control it.

Another incorrect tweet from President Trump cited false information about widespread attacks on White farmers in South Africa. He waded into South Africa's proposal to seize land from white farmers, saying in a post on Twitter late Wednesday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "closely study" the "the large-scale killing of farmers" — a claim disputed by official figures and the country's biggest farmers' group. Remember, land reclamation is what turned the tide against former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe. So, it sounds to me as though there are a few different groups who are trying to turn public opinion against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and label him "a racist" as they did with former Zimbabwean President Mugabe. Well, that's fake news from the lying fake "newser" in chief. The tweet gives prominence to a false narrative pushed by some right-wing groups in South Africa that there have been numerous seizures of white-owned land and widespread killings of white farmers. Some of those groups have brought their claims to the United States on lobbying trips. Mr. Trump's tweet is likely to inflame the divisive landownership debate.

Lauren von Bernuth, Co-Founder of Citizen Truth, has been following the truth, lies and money trail behind the Syrian White Helmets. While the group is gaining momentum, many still don't know who they are, who funds them and what their mission truly is about.

GUESTS:

Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism in Crisis

Obi Egbuna — Activist and US representative for the Zimbabwean newspaper The Herald

Lauren von Bernuth — Co-Founder of Citizen Truth

