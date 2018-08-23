All the President's Men are Criminals; Equal Rights Amendment Gains Traction

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Earl Ofari Hutchinson, political analyst, author of Why Black Lives Do Matter and host of the weekly Hutchinson Report.

What do Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos have in common? They've all closely served President Trump, and ALL are guilty of fraudulent acts, lying and political corruption. So what must we make of all the president's men? Scandals and investigations have followed Trump since the campaign trail. While he calls such investigations witch hunts and chalks them up to fake news, is the administration falling apart at the seams? What does this mean for the midterms, and how are the American people being affected?

From 1972 to 2018, it's taken 46 years for 37 states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and now only one more state needs to join in order to make it an official amendment to the Constitution. What does this mean and how did we get here? The ERA, which forbids denying equal rights on the basis of sex, could broadly reshape US politics by expanding and cementing women's rights to education, welfare and fair workplaces, and it could even protect transgender rights. There are those who will ask, why do we need the ERA with the existing legislation on the books? Have the #MeToo movement and many women's frustrations with President Trump had an impact on the public perception of the ERA and the need for it?

GUESTS:

Earl Ofari Hutchinson — Political analyst, author of Why Black Lives Do Matter and host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

Barbara Arnwine — President and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, internationally renowned for contributions on critical justice issues including the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1991 and the 2006 reauthorization of provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

Sharon J. Hill — Former National VP of Development of the National Women's Political Caucus, and Principal Human Relations Strategist of Public Eye Relations.

