Cohen Pleads Guilty as Manafort is Found Guilty; Nationwide Prisoner Strike

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, we've got all the GUILTY breaking news, from Michael Cohen to Paul Manafort. It's a whirlwind of a day.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. The jury has not reached consensus on the other 10 counts. The judge has declared a mistrial on those counts. As if things couldn't get more tangled, Trump's former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax fraud; one count of making false statements to a financial institution; one count of willful cause of unlawful corporate contribution; and one count of excessive campaign contribution. The plea bargain includes a prison sentence of up to five years and three months.

Amidst all of this hand-wringing and discussion about prison reform, America's prisoners are going on strike. The demonstrations are planned to take place from today through September 9, marking the anniversary of the bloody uprising at the Attica Correctional Facility in New York. During this time, inmates across the US plan to refuse to work and, in some cases, refuse to eat to draw attention to poor prison conditions and what many view as exploitative labor practices in American correctional facilities. What does this mean going forward?

In our last segment, we'll discuss a riveting piece in Mint Press news, entitled "Trump's Drastic Cuts to UNRWA Spell More Poverty, Hopelessness and Radicalization in Palestine." In an attempt to pressure the Palestinian people to accept his "deal of the century," Trump decided to drastically cut the annual US.contribution to UNRWA from about $350 million to $65 million and pressured other countries, including the UK and Australia, to reduce their contributions as well. What does this mean in the short-term and long run?

GUESTS:

Kara Gotsch — Director of Strategic Initiatives at The Sentencing Project, for which she oversees federal advocacy work and develops special projects and partnerships to advance the organizational mission of reducing mass incarceration.

Dr. Hisham H. Ahmed — Professor in the Department of Politics at Saint Mary's College of California.

