12:58 GMT +318 August 2018
    The Critical Hour

    Palestine Under Fire, Trump Approval Rating Up Among Blacks, Friday Wrap Up

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Miko Peled, Israeli-American activist and author of The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine.

    Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli live gunfire on Friday during protests along the Gaza border. What's going on in the region? Miko Peled provides updates to this latest reports of those shot and discusses his recent article "Ahed Tamimi Comes Home to Great Joy but Also Reminders of Pain." Some eight months after Ahed's imprisonment, the Israeli authorities are unhappy with the status that the prisoners and the Tamimi family achieved as symbols of the Palestinian resistance. What is the government doing?

    An NAACP poll released on August 7 found that Trump's approval rating among black Americans was at 21 percent. And a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in June found Trump's approval rating among blacks at 14 percent. According to a Rasmussen poll, an astounding one in three blacks say they approve of his performance. Now, Rasmussen is a GOP- and Trump-leaning poll that always manages to show him doing better than just about any other survey in his approval ratings. However, even if the staggering figure of black support is wrong as sin, other polls including the NAACP survey all show that Trump is doing a lot better than many might think among blacks. The brutal reality is that, as a relative of mine did, thousands of blacks voted for Trump. He touched a tiny nerve with his shouts that poor, underserved black neighborhoods are supposedly messes with lousy public schools, high crime and violence and chronic joblessness and poverty. How will this play out in the midterms?

    Also, it's Friday: Time to bring in the panel and discuss this week's hottest stories!

    GUESTS:

    Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine.

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, TeleSur and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

    Earl Ofari Hutchinson — Political analyst, author of Why Black Lives Do Matter and host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Gaza border, economic policy, Trump administration, NAACP, Palestine
