13:06 GMT +316 August 2018
    The Critical Hour

    The Blue Wave; Rampant Sex Abuse by PA Catholic Priests

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Lenneal Henderson, Adjunct Professor of Government at the College of William and Mary and Assistant Dean for Civic Engagement and International Affairs at the University of Baltimore; and Gary Flowers, host of The Gary Flowers Show on Radio 990 WREJ.

    About last night: the results of Tuesday's primaries are being called a groundbreaking night for women and diversity, but will they result in substantive policy output? Christine Hallquist became the first transgender woman to win the gubernatorial race in Vermont; in Minnesota, Ilhan Omaris is poised to be one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress; Jahana Hayes won the Democratic primary for Connecticut's Fifth Congressional District. Will the "Blue Wave" make some headway, or will the tides turn?

    The TeleSur English Facebook page was republished on the social media website this morning after it was taken down Monday evening without any substantive explanation. Supporters and media outlets such as Sputnik News and this program specifically expressed solidarity with TeleSur after the unexplained and brief removal. How does Facebook choose whom they censor, and is there a lack of transparency?

    A new grand jury report provides disturbing details of sexual abuse by Pennsylvania Catholic priests of over 1,000 children. The claims date back to 1947 and involve over 300 priests and six dioceses. Many of the priests still serve in churches. The real number of victims could be higher in the thousands. The deeper we dig, the worse things become, and this is why the investigation should have never been left up to the Church to manage in the first place. We'll talk to a survivor about solutions.

    A GoFundMe page for fired FBI agent Peter Strzok raises $325,000 in one day. How is it that an agency that worked to undermine democracy in America with its COINTELPRO program has now become so beloved by the left?

    The rise of Donald Trump should be no surprise to anyone watching history. We'll also analyze the parallels between the rise of the ultra-right in the 1930s and today. The first factor: major economic depression and social dislocation undermined people's confidence in democracy and led them to look for alternatives. Today, the overall US economy has been performing well, but levels of inequality continue to rise. The second factor was fear of communism, which led many leading intellectuals to embrace fascism as a bulwark against Bolshevism and as the lesser of two evils. Few people worry about the communist threat today, yet fear of communism has been replaced by fear of globalists and elite technocrats who supposedly seek to undermine and control the lives of ordinary Americans. The third factor was the rise of Nazi Germany as an economic and military powerhouse, today reflected most clearly in fears over the rise of China.

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Lenneal Henderson — Adjunct Professor of Government at the College of William and Mary and Assistant Dean for Civic Engagement and International Affairs, Distinguished Professor of Public and International Affairs and Senior Fellow at William Donald Schaefer Center for Public Policy at the University of Baltimore.

    Gary Flowers — Host of The Gary Flowers Show on Radio 990 WREJ, former Vice President for Public Policy for Reverend Jesse L. Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition and former executive director and CEO of the Black Leadership Forum, Inc.

    Dan Cohen — Correspondent with RT America.

    Becky Ianni — Treasurer for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP). She is a peer leader who first courageously faced her own abuse and fought church leaders for justice.

    Dr. Gerald Horne — Award-winning author and Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston.

    Tom Porter — African American Studies department at Ohio University and former director of the King Center in Atlanta.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    sexual abuse, Facebook, transgender people, Catholic Church, Peter Strzok
