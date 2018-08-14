Alt-Right Fails to Unite; Puerto Rico's Crisis; UK Urged to Back Iran Nuke Deal

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Eugene Puryear, the co-host of Sputnik Radio's By Any Means Necessary, to discuss this past Sunday's Unite the Right white nationalist rally that was held in Washington, DC.

The Unite the Right 2 rally in Washington, DC, turned out to be an underwhelming dud, with less than 30 supporters showing up. Rally organizer Jason Kessler made some brief remarks, and the demonstration ended up being cut short. A huge police presence was able to successfully keep the ralliers and counter-protesters separated. At one point, a small skirmish broke out between police and counter-protestors who threw bottles and other objects toward officers, but things mostly stayed peaceful. Some alt-right members like David Duke have traded their Klan garb for Brooks Brothers suits. But the question remains: is it still necessary to respond to these groups, or is it best to ignore them?

The situation inside Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017 has been a crisis kept silent. Thousands of Puerto Ricans whose homes were destroyed may now lose temporary housing; a death toll that was initially reported at 64 is now over 1,400 and rising; schools are closing; and aid sent to help the citizens that was supposed to be distributed by the National Guard was found rotting and undistributed. Questions are abundant. Who's to blame, and where do we go from here?

The US ambassador in London has urged Britain to back President Donald Trump in pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement, saying a united front is the best way to persuade Tehran to change its course. Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that "we are asking global Britain to use its considerable diplomatic power and influence and join us as we lead a concerted global effort towards a genuinely comprehensive agreement." Trump pulled out of the deal in May and last week began reinstating economic sanctions against Iran that had been eased in exchange for concessions on Iran's nuclear program. By pulling out, the US is in violation of the agreement, and EU member states could have problems under international law if they follow the US' lead. With rising unemployment and rampant inflation, many Iranians are struggling to survive. We'll find out what's going on on the ground in Iran.

GUESTS:

Eugene Puryear — Co-host of Sputnik Radio's By Any Means Necessary.

Julio Ricardo Varela — Co-host of In the Thick podcast and Founder of Latino Rebels.

Rosa Clemente — American community organizer, independent journalist and hip-hop activist. She is the president and founder of Know Thy Self Productions and PR on the Map. She was the vice presidential running mate of 2008 Green Party Presidential candidate Cynthia McKinney.

Seyed Hossein Musavian — Middle East Security and Nuclear Policy Specialist at the Program on Science and Global Security.

