Unite the Right 2 Heads to DC, Counter-Protesters Gear Up for White Nationalists

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Eugene Puryear, the co-host of Sputnik Radio's By Any Means Necessary, to discuss the upcoming second edition of the Unite the Right white nationalist rally to be held in Washington, DC.

The National Park Service has issued the official permits for Jason Kessler and the Unite The Right rally in Washington, DC, and the Answer Coalition's counter-protest that will take place this Sunday. The locations of each are Freedom Square for the counter-protest and in front of the White House in Lafayette Park for the Unite the Right. There are those who look at the counter-rally on Sunday and say that if you ignore these neo-Nazi, white supremacist, white nationalist racists, they will crawl back into the rodent holes they came out of and go away. Kessler and his crew call this a "white civil rights rally." What does that mean?

It's Friday, and we've also got your hot topics! Seven years of relentless conflict in Syria have wreaked destruction that the United Nations says has cost the country close to $400 billion. And conflict continues between Gaza fighters and the Israeli military as Hamas and Israel said a ceasefire between the two is in "advanced stages" to avoid a fourth war in a decade.

We've got all that and more!

GUESTS:

Eugene Puryear — Activist, journalist, and co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Sputnik Radio.

Gary Flowers — Host of The Gary Flowers Show on Rejoice WREJ- 101.3 FM and public policy analyst at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in Washington, DC. Previously served as vice president and national field director for Reverend Jesse L. Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson — Political analyst, author of Why Black Lives Do Matter and host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com