Election Analysis; China Strikes Back; Report Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, to discuss post-election analysis.

Some races are still too close to call this evening after voters hit the polls in several states yesterday. In Ohio's 12th, it's too close to call. In Kansas for governor, it's also too close to call. Missouri voters decided against becoming a right-to-work state. In Michigan, Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim woman to be elected to US Congress after winning the Democratic primary. So, what's going on here, and what are we to make of it?

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced a 25 percent tariff on $16 billion worth of US goods, including certain vehicles, fuel and fiber optics. China said today it will retaliate against the latest round of US tariffs on Chinese imports. Can China win a trade war?

Documents reveal that President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud are unsubstantiated and his defunct voter commission was misleading in its agenda. In May of 2017, President Trump announced his Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, declaring it would find widespread evidence of 3-5 million fraudulent ballots, but just the opposite happened. In a letter addressed to Vice President Mike Pence and Chris Kobach, Maine's secretary of state, Matthew Dunlap says he joined the commission in good faith but left questioning the intent of the study and thinking the lack of evidence reveals a troubling bias.

GUESTS:

Ray Baker — Political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda.

Dr. Paul Sheldon Foote — Professor in the Department of Accounting at California State University, Fullerton.

Natasha Merle — Special Counsel to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

